New York Mets pitcher Lugo (elbow) to miss start of 2021 season
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 2h
New York Mets right-handed pitcher Seth Lugo will undergo surgery on his pitching elbow and will miss the start of the season, the team said Saturday.
