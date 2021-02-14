New York Mets
Mets Morning News for February 14, 2021
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Starting Pitching Market Comes Down to Walker and Odorizzi for Amazins
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 31m
Another one bites the dust...Chad Dey of Sportsnet 650 was the first to report that free agent left-hander James Paxton and the Seattle Mariners had agreed to terms on a one-year contract.
James Paxton and the factors that go into signing a free agent
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 34m
There are many factors to consider when determining what type of contract to offer a free agent player. And certainly, different teams can assign different weights to each factor. Many teams were s…
Mets Rumors: Justin Wilson could soon be back in the New York groove
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 36m
Seth Lugo would need Mother Theresa in her prime to avoid an appearance on the IL to start the 2021 season. The New York Mets reliever will undergo surgery...
No competition: deGrom at head of class
by: Mike Lupica — MLB: Mets 1h
There are all those Cy Young Award winners with the Dodgers now, Clayton Kershaw and David Price and Trevor Bauer. The Padres acquired their own Cy Young guy when they got Blake Snell from the Rays this winter. Just over a year ago, the Yankees, in...
Mets’ Scott: you can never have too much pitching, DFA’s pitching
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
“I definitely subscribe to the ‘never can have too much pitching’ cliché,” Scott said. “I’ve seen that in my years with the Red Sox, where the fastest way for your season to go sideways or backwards is to not have quality pitching depth or to have...
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
2-8-21 - High School All-Americans - FIRST TEAM C Joe Mack, Williamsville East HS (East Amherst, N.Y.) MIF Marcelo Mayer, E...
Who’s better as spring training approaches: Yankees or Mets? Gerrit Cole vs. Jacob deGrom, Luke Voit vs. Pete Alonso - nj.com
by: Joe Gigliojgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3h
The New York Yankees and New York Mets both look good on paper. Which team is truly better as spring training begins?
RT @FTLO_Baseball: @MBrownstein89 One thing I do now when looking at spin mirroring is also checking gyro components, because a heavy gyro pitch might not look the same as a mostly actively spinning pitch, even when oriented 180 deg apart. In Walker's case, both > 96% active - great mirror!Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TheAppleNYM: #MetsTwitter waiting on NYM to tie up their offseasonBeat Writer / Columnist
I'm also here to plug away during The Sports Report every Saturday.Ever wanted to advertise your brand on radio but thought it would be too expensive 🤔.......think again! We work the old fashioned way......a favour for a favour like it should be 🧐. Get in touch & see what we can do to help each other out 💥🥊 https://t.co/5GrE3ebX06Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @sportanarium: Ever wanted to advertise your brand on radio but thought it would be too expensive 🤔.......think again! We work the old fashioned way......a favour for a favour like it should be 🧐. Get in touch & see what we can do to help each other out 💥🥊 https://t.co/5GrE3ebX06Beat Writer / Columnist
Per @fangraphs roster resource the combined team payrolls of Indians, Pirates, Orioles and Marlins is currently an estimated 218 mil.A follower points out the Dodgers’ tax payment would not amount to a terribly large percentage of their payroll. Very true: Per @Fangraphs’ roster resource, team’s luxury-tax payroll currently $256.9M. By my rough calculation, tax would amount to ~$13.3M. https://t.co/usxOFwhfh2Beat Writer / Columnist
Good for him. Pulling for a rise for Harvey.Matt Harvey has minors deal with OriolesSuper Fan
