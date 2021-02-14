Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
59168952_thumbnail

No competition: deGrom at head of class

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 1h

There are all those Cy Young Award winners with the Dodgers now, Clayton Kershaw and David Price and Trevor Bauer. The Padres acquired their own Cy Young guy when they got Blake Snell from the Rays this winter. Just over a year ago, the Yankees, in...

Mets Merized
59169589_thumbnail

Starting Pitching Market Comes Down to Walker and Odorizzi for Amazins

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 31m

Another one bites the dust...Chad Dey of Sportsnet 650 was the first to report that free agent left-hander James Paxton and the Seattle Mariners had agreed to terms on a one-year contract.

Mets 360
59169529_thumbnail

James Paxton and the factors that go into signing a free agent

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 35m

There are many factors to consider when determining what type of contract to offer a free agent player. And certainly, different teams can assign different weights to each factor. Many teams were s…

Rising Apple

Mets Rumors: Justin Wilson could soon be back in the New York groove

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 36m

Seth Lugo would need Mother Theresa in her prime to avoid an appearance on the IL to start the 2021 season. The New York Mets reliever will undergo surgery...

The Mets Police
59168819_thumbnail

Mets’ Scott: you can never have too much pitching, DFA’s pitching

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

  “I definitely subscribe to the ‘never can have too much pitching’ cliché,” Scott said. “I’ve seen that in my years with the Red Sox, where the fastest way for your season to go sideways or backwards is to not have quality pitching depth or to have...

Mack's Mets
59168481_thumbnail

More Weekly Draft News

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  2-8-21 - High School All-Americans  -   FIRST TEAM   C Joe Mack, Williamsville East HS (East Amherst, N.Y.)   MIF Marcelo Mayer, E...

Amazin' Avenue
59168428_thumbnail

Mets Morning News for February 14, 2021

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

nj.com
59167548_thumbnail

Who’s better as spring training approaches: Yankees or Mets? Gerrit Cole vs. Jacob deGrom, Luke Voit vs. Pete Alonso - nj.com

by: Joe Gigliojgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3h

The New York Yankees and New York Mets both look good on paper. Which team is truly better as spring training begins?

