Questions persist in final Mets pitching spots both in rotation and bullpen | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 2h
The New York Mets' needs for pitchers is only growing as time and options continue to dwindle.
How will Seth Lugo's injury impact the Mets bullpen? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 27m
The SNY guys react to the news that New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo is having surgery, and look at how his absence for the first part of the season will impa...
Mets: This trade proposal for Harrison Bader could make sense
by: Adrian Cervantes — Fansided: Rising Apple 35m
A potential trade proposal involving the New York Mets had been written up by Abbey Mastracco of Bleacher Report this week in an article regarding, "F...
Lunch Time Links 2/14/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 51m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
Mets Outbid on Paxton, Turner Re-Signs with Dodgers
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
James Paxton and Justin Turner are off the board. Both players have returned to their old nest. Paxton went back to the Mariners on an one year 8.5m deal (with 1.5m incentives) and Turner signed a 2 year 34 mil dollar deal to stay with the Dodgers....
Starting Pitching Market Comes Down to Walker and Odorizzi for Amazins
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 2h
Another one bites the dust...Chad Dey of Sportsnet 650 was the first to report that free agent left-hander James Paxton and the Seattle Mariners had agreed to terms on a one-year contract.
James Paxton and the factors that go into signing a free agent
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 3h
There are many factors to consider when determining what type of contract to offer a free agent player. And certainly, different teams can assign different weights to each factor. Many teams were s…
No competition: deGrom at head of class
by: Mike Lupica — MLB: Mets 3h
There are all those Cy Young Award winners with the Dodgers now, Clayton Kershaw and David Price and Trevor Bauer. The Padres acquired their own Cy Young guy when they got Blake Snell from the Rays this winter. Just over a year ago, the Yankees, in...
👀 on 2023? @MLBPipeline thinks Francisco Alvarez could be a star by then. https://t.co/iM7jCmyaCZMinors
Happy Valentine's Day to everyone...Especially @mrsmet. 💕Mascot
Happy Valentine’s Day! 🧡💙 Share these with your Valentine 😉Minors
[Borat voice] great successBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @IamTrevorMay: You’re welcome.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @DeeshaThosar: Spring training preview is out: Despite the Mets’ offseason on speed, loose ends remain. Five burning questions for the club ⤵️ https://t.co/ZcZUJZWP5cNewspaper / Magazine
