Lunch Time Links 2/14/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 51m

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .

SNY Mets

How will Seth Lugo's injury impact the Mets bullpen? | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 28m

The SNY guys react to the news that New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo is having surgery, and look at how his absence for the first part of the season will impa...

Rising Apple

Mets: This trade proposal for Harrison Bader could make sense

by: Adrian Cervantes Fansided: Rising Apple 35m

A potential trade proposal involving the New York Mets had been written up by Abbey Mastracco of Bleacher Report this week in an article regarding, "F...

amNewYork
Questions persist in final Mets pitching spots both in rotation and bullpen | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 2h

The New York Mets' needs for pitchers is only growing as time and options continue to dwindle. 

Mets Junkies
Mets Outbid on Paxton, Turner Re-Signs with Dodgers

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 2h

James Paxton and Justin Turner are off the board. Both players have returned to their old nest. Paxton went back to the Mariners on an one year 8.5m deal (with 1.5m incentives) and Turner signed a 2 year 34 mil dollar deal to stay with the Dodgers....

Mets Merized
Starting Pitching Market Comes Down to Walker and Odorizzi for Amazins

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 2h

Another one bites the dust...Chad Dey of Sportsnet 650 was the first to report that free agent left-hander James Paxton and the Seattle Mariners had agreed to terms on a one-year contract.

Mets 360
James Paxton and the factors that go into signing a free agent

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 3h

There are many factors to consider when determining what type of contract to offer a free agent player. And certainly, different teams can assign different weights to each factor. Many teams were s…

MLB: Mets.com
No competition: deGrom at head of class

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 3h

There are all those Cy Young Award winners with the Dodgers now, Clayton Kershaw and David Price and Trevor Bauer. The Padres acquired their own Cy Young guy when they got Blake Snell from the Rays this winter. Just over a year ago, the Yankees, in...

