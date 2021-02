RT @ TheAppleNYM : between 2019 and 2020, JD Davis has been an average MLB 3B, per OAA. hear me out. 2019 moving toward 3B: +1 moving toward 1B: +2 moving in: -2 2020 toward 3B: -2 toward 1B: -1 in: 0 as one sample size (which kinda it is), Davis is just your basic, average, inconsistent 3B