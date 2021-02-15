Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
59196709_thumbnail

Prospect shocked Mets traded him so quickly: ‘What is going on?’

by: Peter Botte New York Post 2h

Josh Winckowski was a member of the Mets for less than two weeks before he was traded for the second time this winter. The right-handed pitcher, who was acquired by the Mets from Toronto in the

Bleacher Report
59199727_thumbnail

Report: Trevor Rosenthal, Mets 'Have Stayed in Touch' Ahead of Spring Training

by: Jenna Ciccotelli Bleacher Report 5m

The New York Mets are serious about their pursuit of reliever Trevor Rosenthal . According to Mike Puma of the New York Post , the Mets "have stayed in touch" with the pitcher's camp and are "in" on the free agent...

Mets Merized
50548129_thumbnail

Mets Interested In RHP Taijuan Walker

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 6m

With free agency heating up and Trevor Bauer off the table, Michael Mayer reported Monday that according to sources the Mets have been in contact with free agent right-handed starter Taijuan Walker

New York Post
59199207_thumbnail

Yankees signing reliever Justin Wilson away from Mets

by: Justin Terranova New York Post 10m

The Yankees have won the New York battle for veteran reliever Justin Wilson. The lefty agreed to a deal with the Yankees on Monday, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed, after also receiving

Mike's Mets
59199014_thumbnail

Are the Mets Signaling a New Bullpen Strategy?

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 35m

Once the news broke about Seth Lugo 's elbow surgery, it seemed like bringing LHP Justin Wilson back into the fold would be a no-brainer. ...

MLB Trade Rumors
56837263_thumbnail

Mets Interested In Trevor Rosenthal

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 1h

Right-hander Trevor Rosenthal may be the best reliever remaining in free agency, and he has at least one serious suitor &hellip;

Metro News
59189858_thumbnail

What are some remaining bullpen options for Mets ahead of spring training? | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2h

The Mets have now missed out on a pair of sizable bullpen arms that they had been linked to during the offseason. 

Mack's Mets
59197444_thumbnail

Scouting Report - Mack's Mock Draft Pick - 1.14 - C - Henry Davis

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Henry Davis Mack's spin -  My second early on favorite Mets pick. Davis will be the second catcher to come off the board after Adrian del ...

Defector
59195270_thumbnail

MLB’s Minor League Power Play Is An Offense Against Baseball History

by: Eric Nusbaum Defector 3h

MLB is stripping the minors of perhaps their best asset: the leagues themselves, and all the history they carry.

