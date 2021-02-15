New York Mets
Mets To Sign CF Kevin Pillar
by: Del Alba — Mets Junkies 5m
The Mets are expected to sign Kevin Pillar to a major league contract. Pillar would be entering his age 32 season with New York Mets. During his 8 years of MLB experience he has slashed a .262/.299/.408. While he is not known for his offense, Pillar...
Mets Rumors: Kevin Pillar, NYM in 'Serious' Contract Talks in Free Agency
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 30m
Kevin Pillar and the New York Mets have reached an agreement on a contract in free agency, according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal is pending a physical...
Mets Clubhouse Confidential With NY Extra.Com Met Beat Reporter Rich Coutinho
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 55m
Check out Rich Coutinho’s Podcast–Mets Clubhouse Confidential as I give you the Mets inside story . We chat about the 12 week loss of Seth Lugo and why the Mets already have […]
Veteran reliever Justin Wilson agrees to deal with Yankees after two years with Mets - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 2h
Wilson was a Yankee in 2015.
Mets Interested In RHP Taijuan Walker
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 2h
With free agency heating up and Trevor Bauer off the table, Michael Mayer reported Monday that according to sources the Mets have been in contact with free agent right-handed starter Taijuan Walker
Yankees signing reliever Justin Wilson away from Mets
by: Justin Terranova — New York Post 2h
The Yankees have won the New York battle for veteran reliever Justin Wilson. The lefty agreed to a deal with the Yankees on Monday, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed, after also receiving
Are the Mets Signaling a New Bullpen Strategy?
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 3h
Once the news broke about Seth Lugo 's elbow surgery, it seemed like bringing LHP Justin Wilson back into the fold would be a no-brainer. ...
