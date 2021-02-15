New York Mets
Mets signing outfielder Kevin Pillar in MLB free agency
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 2h
The Mets made another upgrade to their outfield, agreeing to a one-year contract with free agent Kevin Pillar on Monday, The Post’s Mike Puma confirmed. The exact terms of the deal were not
Remembering Mets History (1976) Mets Have Three Walk Off Wins In A Week
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 10m
The 1976 Mets had a pretty good team, going 86-76 but finishing in third place. By todays standards they would have earned a wild card sp...
Mets flirting with Trevor Rosenthal after Justin Wilson free-agency miss
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 20m
The Mets were searching for relievers even before Seth Lugo’s elbow became an issue, but the right-hander’s imminent surgery has only underscored the need for reinforcements. With Lugo scheduled
Mets in agreement to sign Kevin Pillar to add to their outfield depth, Anthony Recker reacts | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
SNY's Anthony Recker reacts to the news that the New York Mets are expected to sign veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar pending a physical.Subscribe to get the l...
In Too Deep?
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
So the Mets have gone from having nobody who could play center field to having, like 87 guys out there. Even after signing Albert Almora Jr., the Mets apparently felt that they needed somebody else…
Source: Mets reach 1-year deal with CF Pillar
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h
The Mets are in agreement with free-agent center fielder Kevin Pillar on a one-year deal, a source confirmed to ESPN.
Mets' Updated Lineup, Depth Chart After Kevin Pillar's Reported Contract
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 1h
The New York Mets reportedly added depth to their outfield Monday. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the National League East team agreed to a deal with veteran Kevin Pillar ...
How center fielder Kevin Pillar fits into current NY Mets roster
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 1h
Here's how Kevin Pillar, reportedly signed by the Mets, fits in on this roster.
Kevin Pillar, Mets agree to one-year deal, source says | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
Continuing their recent emphasis of adding solid depth players, the Mets agreed to a one-year major-league contract with outfielder Kevin Pillar on Monday, a source confirmed. The deal is pending Pill
Tim Tebow gets to live out his adult fantasy camp dreams yet again in Grapefruit League as the Mets enjoy the publicity stunt before starting 2021 season.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: One other note on Pillar: if Dominic Smith is indeed going to be the Mets' starting left fielder, which appears to be the case, you can bet Luis Rojas will aggressively sub him out late in games with a lead. Pillar (and Almora, if the Mets carry both) offers that flexibility.Blogger / Podcaster
The Yankees have signed former Mets catcher Robinson Chirinos to a minor-league deal https://t.co/xjqiL71nLlTV / Radio Network
I see people on the TL crying about Justin Wilson. Justin Wilson!! Pillar posted more WAR in the half season last year (1.1 WAR) than Wilson has posted in any single year since 2015. No contest.Pillar Mets deal: Creative contract that guarantees $5M over 1 year, and potentially goes up to $10M over 2.Blogger / Podcaster
Have seen where some feel the Pillar signing means DH will be back in the NL. Don’t understand that logic. If plan was for Pillar to be everyday CF that would be one thing but I don’t think that’s the case. Will get his ABs and play defense late with leads. NL DH still possible.TV / Radio Personality
Mets flirting with Trevor Rosenthal after Justin Wilson free-agency miss https://t.co/Fy3KkZdVJiBlogger / Podcaster
