Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metstradamus
59203080_thumbnail

In Too Deep?

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

So the Mets have gone from having nobody who could play center field to having, like 87 guys out there. Even after signing Albert Almora Jr., the Mets apparently felt that they needed somebody else…

More Recent New York Mets Articles

centerfieldmaz
59204381_thumbnail

Remembering Mets History (1976) Mets Have Three Walk Off Wins In A Week

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 10m

The 1976 Mets had a pretty good team, going 86-76 but finishing in third place.  By todays standards they would have earned a wild card sp...

New York Post
59204236_thumbnail

Mets flirting with Trevor Rosenthal after Justin Wilson free-agency miss

by: Mike Puma New York Post 20m

The Mets were searching for relievers even before Seth Lugo’s elbow became an issue, but the right-hander’s imminent surgery has only underscored the need for reinforcements. With Lugo scheduled

SNY Mets

Mets in agreement to sign Kevin Pillar to add to their outfield depth, Anthony Recker reacts | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

SNY's Anthony Recker reacts to the news that the New York Mets are expected to sign veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar pending a physical.Subscribe to get the l...

ESPN NY Mets Blog
55640808_thumbnail

Source: Mets reach 1-year deal with CF Pillar

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h

The Mets are in agreement with free-agent center fielder Kevin Pillar on a one-year deal, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Bleacher Report
59202939_thumbnail

Mets' Updated Lineup, Depth Chart After Kevin Pillar's Reported Contract

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 1h

The New York Mets reportedly added depth to their outfield Monday. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the National League East team agreed to a deal with veteran Kevin Pillar ...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
North Jersey
59202892_thumbnail

How center fielder Kevin Pillar fits into current NY Mets roster

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 1h

Here's how Kevin Pillar, reportedly signed by the Mets, fits in on this roster.

Newsday
59202832_thumbnail

Kevin Pillar, Mets agree to one-year deal, source says | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 2h

Continuing their recent emphasis of adding solid depth players, the Mets agreed to a one-year major-league contract with outfielder Kevin Pillar on Monday, a source confirmed. The deal is pending Pill

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Ben Maller @benmaller 3m
    Tim Tebow gets to live out his adult fantasy camp dreams yet again in Grapefruit League as the Mets enjoy the publicity stunt before starting 2021 season.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 11m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: One other note on Pillar: if Dominic Smith is indeed going to be the Mets' starting left fielder, which appears to be the case, you can bet Luis Rojas will aggressively sub him out late in games with a lead. Pillar (and Almora, if the Mets carry both) offers that flexibility.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 16m
    The Yankees have signed former Mets catcher Robinson Chirinos to a minor-league deal https://t.co/xjqiL71nLl
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 18m
    I see people on the TL crying about Justin Wilson. Justin Wilson!! Pillar posted more WAR in the half season last year (1.1 WAR) than Wilson has posted in any single year since 2015. No contest.
    Jon Heyman
    Pillar Mets deal: Creative contract that guarantees $5M over 1 year, and potentially goes up to $10M over 2.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Howie Rose @HowieRose 18m
    Have seen where some feel the Pillar signing means DH will be back in the NL. Don’t understand that logic. If plan was for Pillar to be everyday CF that would be one thing but I don’t think that’s the case. Will get his ABs and play defense late with leads. NL DH still possible.
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    New York Post Sports @nypostsports 27m
    Mets flirting with Trevor Rosenthal after Justin Wilson free-agency miss https://t.co/Fy3KkZdVJi
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets