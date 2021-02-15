Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Simply Amazin – Don’t Freak Out

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 21m

I had the privilege of appearing on the Simply Amazin’ podcast with the great Tim Ryder. During the podcast, names discussed include but are not limited to Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Mar…

centerfieldmaz
59204734_thumbnail

Kevin Kobel: Late Seventies Mets Pitcher (1978-1980)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 2h

Kevin Richard Kobel was born October 2, 1953 in Buffalo, New York.  In 1971, he graduated from St. Francis High at Colden, New York. He...

New York Post
59204236_thumbnail

Mets flirting with Trevor Rosenthal after Justin Wilson free-agency miss

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

The Mets were searching for relievers even before Seth Lugo’s elbow became an issue, but the right-hander’s imminent surgery has only underscored the need for reinforcements. With Lugo scheduled

SNY Mets

Mets in agreement to sign Kevin Pillar to add to their outfield depth, Anthony Recker reacts | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

SNY's Anthony Recker reacts to the news that the New York Mets are expected to sign veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar pending a physical.Subscribe to get the l...

Metstradamus
59203080_thumbnail

In Too Deep?

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h

So the Mets have gone from having nobody who could play center field to having, like 87 guys out there. Even after signing Albert Almora Jr., the Mets apparently felt that they needed somebody else…

ESPN NY Mets Blog
55640808_thumbnail

Source: Mets reach 1-year deal with CF Pillar

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3h

The Mets are in agreement with free-agent center fielder Kevin Pillar on a one-year deal, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Bleacher Report
59202939_thumbnail

Mets' Updated Lineup, Depth Chart After Kevin Pillar's Reported Contract

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 3h

The New York Mets reportedly added depth to their outfield Monday. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the National League East team agreed to a deal with veteran Kevin Pillar ...

North Jersey
59202892_thumbnail

How center fielder Kevin Pillar fits into current NY Mets roster

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 3h

Here's how Kevin Pillar, reportedly signed by the Mets, fits in on this roster.

    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 6m
    RT @Joelsherman1: As the great @NYPost_Mets pointed out to me, Almora has a minor league option so he can begin the year in the minors too if the #Mets want further maneuverability to add to this positional roster.
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 1h
    RT @PSLToFlushing: #Mets have changed 17 of their 40-man Carlos Carrasco Joey Lucchesi Jordan Yamamoto Sean Reid-Foley Yennsy Díaz Trevor May Aaron Loup Jacob Barnes Sam McWilliams Stephen Tarpley James McCann Francisco Lindor Jonathan Villar Jose Martinez Kevin Pillar Albert Almora Khalil Lee
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 2h
    RT @tangotiger: There's not much that is really black-box about Catch Probability. The red line represents his personal speed. There's plenty of easy-to-catch that he doesn't catch. Plenty of tough to catch for his speed, that other better outfielders would catch. https://t.co/h5TyAZcx9v https://t.co/wXk8pa3y80 https://t.co/rXfqPJTCFs
    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 2h
    Love this deal. Zero chance Mets pick up the team option. He’s either getting 5M or 6.5M.
    Mark Feinsand
    Kevin Pillar’s deal with the Mets is structured as follows, per source: 2021: $3.6M 2022: $2.9M player option (no buyout) $6.4M club option ($1.4M buyout) So Pillar either gets 1/$5M, 2/$6.5M or 2/$10M depending on the option. Mets’ CBT hit this year will be $3.25M.
    Zach Weber @ZachMWeber 2h
    RT @Sarah_Boxer: Jones lifeguarded for 64 summers. Met his wife at beach concession stand. Made over 1,000 ocean rescues. Taught local HS. Led New Years polar plunges. “He called it his annual physical,” his son says. “If it didn’t kill him, he’d be good for another year.” https://t.co/CoGu398ezU
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 2h
    Pretty interesting. #Mets
