Report: New York Mets sign outfielder Kevin Pillar to 1-year deal
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 26m
The New York Mets have agreed to a deal with free-agent outfielder Kevin Pillar, according to a report from the SNY network on Monday night.
Simply Amazin – Don’t Freak Out
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
I had the privilege of appearing on the Simply Amazin’ podcast with the great Tim Ryder. During the podcast, names discussed include but are not limited to Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Mar…
Kevin Kobel: Late Seventies Mets Pitcher (1978-1980)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 4h
Kevin Richard Kobel was born October 2, 1953 in Buffalo, New York. In 1971, he graduated from St. Francis High at Colden, New York. He...
Mets flirting with Trevor Rosenthal after Justin Wilson free-agency miss
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
The Mets were searching for relievers even before Seth Lugo’s elbow became an issue, but the right-hander’s imminent surgery has only underscored the need for reinforcements. With Lugo scheduled
Mets in agreement to sign Kevin Pillar to add to their outfield depth, Anthony Recker reacts | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
SNY's Anthony Recker reacts to the news that the New York Mets are expected to sign veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar pending a physical.Subscribe to get the l...
In Too Deep?
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5h
So the Mets have gone from having nobody who could play center field to having, like 87 guys out there. Even after signing Albert Almora Jr., the Mets apparently felt that they needed somebody else…
Source: Mets reach 1-year deal with CF Pillar
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5h
The Mets are in agreement with free-agent center fielder Kevin Pillar on a one-year deal, a source confirmed to ESPN.
Mets' Updated Lineup, Depth Chart After Kevin Pillar's Reported Contract
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 5h
The New York Mets reportedly added depth to their outfield Monday. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the National League East team agreed to a deal with veteran Kevin Pillar ...
