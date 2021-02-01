New York Mets
More relief pitching options for the Mets to upgrade their bullpen
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
With Seth Lugo set for surgery and lots of questions marks in the bullpen, here are some more relievers the Mets could sign.
Lunch Time Links 2/16/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 8m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
James McCann on joining Mets | 02/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 21m
Mets catcher James McCann discusses the competition in the NL East and playing with his new teammates
Mets' James McCann stressing relationships with pitchers, Jacob deGrom support as spring training arrives | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 34m
Ask New York Mets catcher James McCann about the importance of a catcher, and he'll describe to the equivalent of a polymath.
MLB hot stove: Why more than half of the league could be positioned to spend big next offseason - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 37m
Some MLB teams appear to be preparing themselves for a huge free-agent class next winter
UnforMETable: Joan Payson
by: Robert Wolff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 46m
The Mets’ original owner enjoyed a popularity unrivaled by ownership until Steve Cohen for helping bring National League baseball back to New York.
Get to Know Mets Outfielder Kevin Pillar
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 50m
According to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, the New York Mets reached an agreement with free-agent outfielder Kevin Pillar on Monday night.MLB Network's Mark Feinsand notes that this is a g
Trading A Cy Young-Caliber Starting Pitcher
by: Tim Dierkes — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
In trading Yu Darvish coming off a winning season, the Cubs did something extremely rare.
Mets 2021 projections: Carlos Carrasco
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1h
From 2015-2018, Carlos Carrasco amassed the seventh-most fWAR among MLB pitchers, one spot ahead of Gerrit Cole and one behind Justin Verlander. Then came his battle with leukemia in 2019. A medica…
RT @JasonRRMartinez: Updated New York Mets projected roster/depth chart/payroll: •OF Kevin Pillar agreed to 1-year contract ($ not yet reported). https://t.co/D2pLvpnsmR https://t.co/EUQVN7kuxF Pillar slashed .288/.336/.462 with 6 HR, 12 2B in 223 PAs between the Red Sox and Rockies in '20. https://t.co/ofmZn6dwoHBlogger / Podcaster
RT @mikemayer22: Nine years ago today, we lost an Amazin’ one. #RIPKidBlogger / Podcaster
-
"When you unpack the Pillar signing and squint hard enough, it's easy to understand what the Mets were thinking - and how Pillar might fit." The ripple effects of Kevin Pillar signing with the Mets (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/R9z2ffkFDsTV / Radio Network
This.Periodic reminder about Pete Alonso's "down" year last year: He had a 123 OPS+ and a full-season pace of 43 homers and 95 RBIs. https://t.co/sG9jG1aipzBlogger / Podcaster
Some folks putting a ton of weight into SSS defensive metrics re: Springer and Pillar. For their careers, Pillar is a much better center fielder. Pillar is just one year older. Is it possible Springer is still amazing out there and Pillar is bad? Sure. But I’d be surprised.Blogger / Podcaster
