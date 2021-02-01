New York Mets
Mets 2021 projections: Carlos Carrasco
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1h
From 2015-2018, Carlos Carrasco amassed the seventh-most fWAR among MLB pitchers, one spot ahead of Gerrit Cole and one behind Justin Verlander. Then came his battle with leukemia in 2019. A medica…
Lunch Time Links 2/16/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 8m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
James McCann on joining Mets | 02/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 22m
Mets catcher James McCann discusses the competition in the NL East and playing with his new teammates
Mets' James McCann stressing relationships with pitchers, Jacob deGrom support as spring training arrives | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 34m
Ask New York Mets catcher James McCann about the importance of a catcher, and he'll describe to the equivalent of a polymath.
MLB hot stove: Why more than half of the league could be positioned to spend big next offseason - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 37m
Some MLB teams appear to be preparing themselves for a huge free-agent class next winter
UnforMETable: Joan Payson
by: Robert Wolff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 47m
The Mets’ original owner enjoyed a popularity unrivaled by ownership until Steve Cohen for helping bring National League baseball back to New York.
Get to Know Mets Outfielder Kevin Pillar
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 50m
According to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, the New York Mets reached an agreement with free-agent outfielder Kevin Pillar on Monday night.MLB Network's Mark Feinsand notes that this is a g
Trading A Cy Young-Caliber Starting Pitcher
by: Tim Dierkes — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
In trading Yu Darvish coming off a winning season, the Cubs did something extremely rare.
RT @YankeesWFAN: BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Starting Wednesday we will be posting daily podcasts on the WFAN homepage for Yankees (me) and Mets (Ed Coleman) coverage throughout spring training. Almost 50 years of baseball coverage between us, now bringing our insight & interviews to podcasts EVERY DAY.TV / Radio Personality
As the Mets were playing a World Series classic, we were assigned to cover a Knicks’ pre-season double header. Halcyon days my friend.Great to hear you’re on the road to recovery @CangyManMSG - look forward to your return to the booth! Will keep the seat warm tonight for fellow @WNYU alum & the man I was standing near in the MSG press room (watching on TV) as the ball went thru Bill Buckner’s legs @MSGNetworks https://t.co/w4eJxi9Su4TV / Radio Personality
James McCann on Francisco Lindor: "There’s elite players in this game and he’s one of them. You can’t keep getting them out the same way. They make adjustments and he’s very good at doing that. I’m very glad I don’t have to try and figure out how to get him out now.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Dave Philipps: A Black Soldier’s Heroism, Overlooked in 1965, May Finally Be Lauded in 2021 https://t.co/RiDjyT9ezOBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JasonRRMartinez: Updated New York Mets projected roster/depth chart/payroll: •OF Kevin Pillar agreed to 1-year contract ($ not yet reported). https://t.co/D2pLvpnsmR https://t.co/EUQVN7kuxF Pillar slashed .288/.336/.462 with 6 HR, 12 2B in 223 PAs between the Red Sox and Rockies in '20. https://t.co/ofmZn6dwoHBlogger / Podcaster
