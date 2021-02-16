Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
59216727_thumbnail

New Mets catcher James McCann is trying to get on Jacob deGrom’s page - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

New Met James McCann will be the eighth catcher in four years to squat behind the plate for Jacob deGrom’s starts, and he’s got plenty of questions for his new teammate.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Lohud
59218962_thumbnail

What will it take NY Mets catcher James McCann to justify $40M deal?

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 6m

The Mets gave James McCann four years and over $40 million. Can he justify it with his performance?

Mack's Mets
53396704_thumbnail

Player Profile: Pete Crow-Armstrong.

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 13m

Here is a continued look at Mets Prospects and Players as we get ready for the 2021 Baseball season, today: Pete Crow-Armstrong . Back gr...

Mets Merized
54713994_thumbnail

FanGraphs Gives Mets 81.2% Chance of Making Playoffs

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 15m

FanGraphs recently released their projected postseason odds for the 2021 MLB season, and similar to Baseball Prospectus' PECOTA projections, they are seemingly very high on the much improved New Y

Mets Daddy

Mets Fans Shouldn’t Be Upset Over James Paxton, Justin Wilson, Etc.

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 50m

Look, the New York Mets still have work to do this offseason. That’s a result not just of how terrible Brodie Van Wagenen and Jeff Wilpon were, but it’s also representative of where the…

Newsday
59217414_thumbnail

How Mets catcher James McCann is learning about his new club's pitching staff under COVID-19 precautions | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 1h

In a world where pandemic protocols place significant restrictions on what is allowed at and away from team facilities, everyone’s job this spring training is a little more difficult and a little less

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Metro News
59214811_thumbnail

Mets' James McCann stressing relationships with pitchers, Jacob deGrom support as spring training arrives | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 1h

Ask New York Mets catcher James McCann about the importance of a catcher, and he'll describe to the equivalent of a polymath.

Empire Sports Media
53826278_thumbnail

New York Mets: Seth Lugo is happy that his elbow injury wasn’t worse

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2h

The New York Mets received some bad news last week, when they learned that one of their best and most consistent relievers, Seth Lugo, will need surgery to remove a bone spur in his throwing elbow. He won't pick up a ball for the next six weeks, and...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets