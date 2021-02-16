New York Mets
What will it take NY Mets catcher James McCann to justify $40M deal?
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 7m
The Mets gave James McCann four years and over $40 million. Can he justify it with his performance?
Player Profile: Pete Crow-Armstrong.
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 13m
Here is a continued look at Mets Prospects and Players as we get ready for the 2021 Baseball season, today: Pete Crow-Armstrong . Back gr...
FanGraphs Gives Mets 81.2% Chance of Making Playoffs
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 16m
FanGraphs recently released their projected postseason odds for the 2021 MLB season, and similar to Baseball Prospectus' PECOTA projections, they are seemingly very high on the much improved New Y
Mets Fans Shouldn’t Be Upset Over James Paxton, Justin Wilson, Etc.
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 50m
Look, the New York Mets still have work to do this offseason. That’s a result not just of how terrible Brodie Van Wagenen and Jeff Wilpon were, but it’s also representative of where the…
How Mets catcher James McCann is learning about his new club's pitching staff under COVID-19 precautions | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
In a world where pandemic protocols place significant restrictions on what is allowed at and away from team facilities, everyone’s job this spring training is a little more difficult and a little less
Mets' James McCann stressing relationships with pitchers, Jacob deGrom support as spring training arrives | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 1h
Ask New York Mets catcher James McCann about the importance of a catcher, and he'll describe to the equivalent of a polymath.
New York Mets: Seth Lugo is happy that his elbow injury wasn’t worse
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets received some bad news last week, when they learned that one of their best and most consistent relievers, Seth Lugo, will need surgery to remove a bone spur in his throwing elbow. He won't pick up a ball for the next six weeks, and...
New Mets catcher James McCann is trying to get on Jacob deGrom’s page - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
New Met James McCann will be the eighth catcher in four years to squat behind the plate for Jacob deGrom’s starts, and he’s got plenty of questions for his new teammate.
Mets transactions: Brad Brach was released. Corey Oswalt cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse. Both were designated for assignment last week.Beat Writer / Columnist
#Mets announce their two DFA resolutions: Corey Oswalt cleared waivers, was outrighted, and will be invited to Spring Training (roster at 71). Brach Brach was unconditionally released. They will be on the hook for his $2.075M salary.Beat Writer / Columnist
Official: #Mets release Brad Brach, outright Corey Oswalt to @SyracuseMets.Blogger / Podcaster
RHP Corey Oswalt has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A. Oswalt will be invited to Major League Spring Training. In addition, RHP Brad Brach was released.Official Team Account
RT @OGTedBerg: New Metrospective podcast is up at @TheAthleticNYC and all the places you get podcasts. Hear me and @TimBritton say stuff! https://t.co/mvMZWoYvTuBeat Writer / Columnist
