MLB rumors: Cubs shoot down Kris Bryant-to-Mets talk; Phillies invite Odubel Herrera to spring training - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 33m
Here is Tuesday's hot stove buzz
Mack's Mock Pick - 1.15 - RHP - Ty Madden
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2m
Ty Madden Mack's spin - The majority of mockers have Madden as the Mets pick at 1.10. He looks to be the complete pitcher. The interest...
What to watch for as Phillies begin 2021 spring training - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 19m
The winter’s thaw is slowly starting to begin as the first true sign of spring—baseball—begins its preparations for yet another season. Spring training 2021 gets underway on Wednesday with pitchers and catchers officially reporting for duty down in...
What are the Cy Young odds for the Mets starting pitching staff? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 36m
The SNY crew takes a look at the 2021 NL Cy Young betting odds for the Mets starting pitchers not named Jacob deGrom, including Carlos Carrasco, Marcus Strom...
Jed Hoyer: Cubs Have Not Been Engaged in Trade Talks
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 1h
About a week ago, it was reported that the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs had resumed talks regarding third baseman Kris Bryant.However, while speaking with reporters this afternoon, Chicago C
SI Insider: The Mets Made Several Moves This Offseason to Bolster Their Rotation
by: N/A — Sports Illustrated 2h
SI's Tom Verducci weighs in on the offseason moves made by the Mets to build out an experienced rotation
Cubs' Hoyer: Reports of Bryant trade talks with Mets were false
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 2h
Another Kris Bryant trade rumor has been shot down.Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer poured cold water on any thoughts about dealing the star third baseman - or anyone else on the team - anytime soon."Right now, we're not...
Mets roster notes
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
FLUSHING, N.Y., February 16, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that RHP Corey Oswalt has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A. Oswalt will be invited to Major League Spring Training. In addition, RHP Brad Brach was released.
