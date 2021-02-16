Do Not Sell My Personal Information

What to watch for as Phillies begin 2021 spring training - Metro Philadelphia

by: Joseph Pantorno Metro News 19m

The winter’s thaw is slowly starting to begin as the first true sign of spring—baseball—begins its preparations for yet another season. Spring training 2021 gets underway on Wednesday with pitchers and catchers officially reporting for duty down in...

Mack's Mets
Mack's Mock Pick - 1.15 - RHP - Ty Madden

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2m

  Ty Madden   Mack's spin -  The majority of mockers have Madden as the Mets pick at 1.10. He looks to be the complete pitcher. The interest...

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Cubs shoot down Kris Bryant-to-Mets talk; Phillies invite Odubel Herrera to spring training - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 33m

Here is Tuesday's hot stove buzz

SNY Mets

What are the Cy Young odds for the Mets starting pitching staff? | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 36m

The SNY crew takes a look at the 2021 NL Cy Young betting odds for the Mets starting pitchers not named Jacob deGrom, including Carlos Carrasco, Marcus Strom...

Mets Merized
Jed Hoyer: Cubs Have Not Been Engaged in Trade Talks

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 1h

About a week ago, it was reported that the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs had resumed talks regarding third baseman Kris Bryant.However, while speaking with reporters this afternoon, Chicago C

Sports Illustrated
SI Insider: The Mets Made Several Moves This Offseason to Bolster Their Rotation

by: N/A Sports Illustrated 2h

SI's Tom Verducci weighs in on the offseason moves made by the Mets to build out an experienced rotation

The Score
Cubs' Hoyer: Reports of Bryant trade talks with Mets were false

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 2h

Another Kris Bryant trade rumor has been shot down.Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer poured cold water on any thoughts about dealing the star third baseman - or anyone else on the team - anytime soon."Right now, we're not...

MLB: Mets.com
Mets roster notes

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2h

FLUSHING, N.Y., February 16, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that RHP Corey Oswalt has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A. Oswalt will be invited to Major League Spring Training. In addition, RHP Brad Brach was released.

