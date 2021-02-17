Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Former Mets Hitting Coordinator Ryan Ellis Accused of Sexual Harassment

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 55s

The New York Mets once again find themselves in headlines for all the wrong reasons, as the Athletic has reported on another incident that involves a former employee's conduct against women.Ac

Mack's Mets
Lunch Time Links 2/17/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 14s

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .

Amazin' Avenue
A Pod of Their Own: PECOTA loves the Mets

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

This week, we evaluate the Mets’ offseason and roster heading into spring training.

The Score
Mets fire hitting coordinator years after 3 complaints of sexual harassment

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 4m

Warning: Story contains graphic contentNew York Mets hitting coordinator Ryan Ellis was fired by the club in January "for violating company policy and failure to meet the Mets' standards for professionalism and personal conduct," years after being...

New York Post
Trevor Bauer’s antics, Mets contracts among biggest MLB spring training questions

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 15m

Ready or not, here we come to spring training. The novel coronavirus will dominate the proceedings, because we know by now that’s the way it works with this disease. However, we also know that a

Daily News
Mets ‘quietly’ fired Ryan Ellis over sexual harassment claims: report - New York Daily News

by: Andy Clayton NY Daily News 24m

The Mets’ turbulent offseason continued on the day pitchers and catchers were slated to report to spring training camp in Port St. Lucie.

Luis Rojas First Spring Training Press Conference

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 28m

Manager Luis Rojas addresses the media for the first time on the Mets pitchers and catchers report day.

North Jersey
NY Mets fire Ryan Ellis 3 years after sexual harassment accounts surface

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 31m

A report by The Athletic details the accusations against Ryan Ellis, who was terminated on Jan. 22.

