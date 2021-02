Martino: Mets Tab Taijuan Walker as Main Target

RT @ Jacob_Resnick : Saddened to hear of the passing of Luis Marquez, who most recently was the #Mets ’ Director of Latin American Scouting (2019-20). Marquez, 40, originally joined the organization under Omar Minaya and had been hired by the Dodgers this winter. He leaves behind his wife and 3 kids https://t.co/PrzoLXetq7