New York Mets

Newsday
59251899_thumbnail

Tim Tebow retires from pro baseball after three seasons in Mets' minor-league system | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 28m

Tebow Time is over. Tim Tebow announced his retirement from professional baseball Wednesday night, ending an experiment that began in September 2016, when the former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quar

CBS Sports

Mets announce former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is retiring from professional baseball - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 44m

The former Heisman Trophy winner has been part of the Mets' farm system since 2016

Sportsnaut
59155496_thumbnail

Tim Tebow announces his retirement from baseball, sports world reacts

by: Vincent Frank Sportsnaut 5m

It was always a longshot. Tim Tebow turning in his football cleats for the baseball diamond. When the former Heisman Trophy winner with the Florida Gators

Deadspin
59252231_thumbnail

It's easy to mock Tim Tebow's baseball retirement, so let's... not

by: Jesse Spector Deadspin 8m

It’s easy to make fun of Tim Tebow’s minor league adventure, to brush it off as a publicity stunt, to mock the whole enterprise for being peak Wilpon era Mets when they signed him in September of 2016.

Mack's Mets

PRESS RELEASE - TIM TEBOW ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 13m

  TIM TEBOW ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FLUSHING, N.Y., February 17, 2021 –  The New York Mets today announced that outfielder Tim Tebow is retirin...

Mets Merized
59252192_thumbnail

Tim Tebow Announces Retirement from Baseball

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 13m

 Spring Training 2021 is officially under way. Mets pitchers and catchers reported Wednesday to Clover Park in Port Saint Lucie and position players are scheduled to report on Monday. How

NBC Sports
59252026_thumbnail

Mets’ Rojas condemns behavior of fired hitting coordinator

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 25m

Mets manager Luis Rojas condemned the behavior of former New York hitting performance coordinator Ryan Ellis on Wednesday.

cbc.ca
59251796_thumbnail

Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow announces retirement from baseball

by: Jake Seiner CBC Sports 27m

Tim Tebow is retiring from baseball after five years as a minor leaguer with the New York Mets.

