I had the exact same thoughts, but Tony’s a far more eloquent writer than me. Since I can’t express it better than this, I’ll just come over the top. What Tebow tried to accomplish was cool. The way he approached it was commendable. Inspiring guy. Nothing but a cap tip from me.

Anthony DiComo A take, because all the Tim Tebow vitriol was inevitable: the guy was a joy to cover. Interesting, engaging, and more accessible than I ever thought he would be. He's made a big impact in the world and will certainly continue to. So go ahead and hate, but that's the truth of it.