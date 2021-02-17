Taijuan Walker on Mets’ free-agency radar

I love that the Tatis extension comes after a year of “he doesn’t play the game the right way” from a bunch of mediocre, irrelevant has-beens. He plays the game right alright.

Jeff Passan What gets me most about Tatis' $340M extension is how young he is. He turned 22 a month ago. Mike Trout signed his megadeal at 27. Same with Mookie Betts. For the Padres to commit this before Tatis even reached arbitration is staggering. With no-trade clause, a true commitment.