Mets: David Justice could have been a one-year fan-favorite in Flushing
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 37m
David Justice spent only one week with the New York Mets and never actually played a game for them. If things worked out differently, he may have been a fa...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
John From Albany - Mets News and Breakfast Links 2/18/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 41m
Good Morning. Section Links: Mets Links , MLB Links , and This Day in Mets History . Mets Links: Picture ...
MLB rumors: Padres enter Yankees territory with Fernando Tatis Jr.’s record contract extension - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 42m
The San Diego Padres are giving shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. a massive 14-year, $340 million contract extension.
Former Jets QB, Mets outfielder Tim Tebow ends baseball experiment, announces retirement - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 52m
Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow signed with the New York Mets in 2016. He last played in the NFL in 2015.
New York Mets’ Tim Tebow retires from baseball
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 1h
New York Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow announced his retirement from professional baseball on Wednesday.
I liked this addition… here’s why I don’t anymore: Villar
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 3h
When the Mets first signed Jonathan Villar, I thought “tight!”. I thought it was a great depth move that was made for a cheap $3.5M, even with Luis Guillorme on the roster. On the surface, what we see with Villar is a player that plays multiple...
Wear Your Hard Hat
by: Kevin Kernan — BallNine 4h
Spring Training 2021 is here, so put on your hard hat and grab your lunch pail, it’s time to get back to work.
Remember when David Justice was with the #Mets? It was short, in the winter, and could have actually gone well if he didn't get traded. #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/zfKADtk6SRBlogger / Podcaster
Keep your eyes out for Carlos Cortes. He could be the next #Mets prospect to make a huge leap #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/h6MAkEcIDrBlogger / Podcaster
A #Mets fans and his therapist #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/FqD27qzH1QBlogger / Podcaster
We're predicting more than just smiles from Brandon Nimmo in 2021 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/jON1aaAoVgBlogger / Podcaster
RT @TheAppleNYM: Mets are reportedly in talks with Taijuan Walker. that could bode well for this rotation. something new.. 🍎 https://t.co/eFpwI97dKkBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Noahsyndergaard: This is the only shirt I don’t mind wearing. #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
