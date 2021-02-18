Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Mets' Marcus Stroman: 'I'm 5-7 ... there's no room to miss for me' | Newsday

by: N/A Newsday 1h

Medford-raised Marcus Stroman talks about his mental and physical preparation as he returns to the Mets after opting out of the 2020 season.

Newsday
Mets' Aaron Loup OK with being used as an opener by Luis Rojas | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 4m

Manager Luis Rojas said this week that the Mets are "open-minded" to using openers instead of traditional starting pitchers for some games. Would veteran lefthanded reliever Aaron Loup be OK in such a

Mets Merized
Opinion: Trading J.D. Davis Can Improve Mets’ Farm System

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 7m

Following a long and unpredictable offseason, spring is finally in the air, or at least it is down south. That doesn't mean the New York Mets are finished constructing their current roster for thi

Mack's Mets
Mack's Mock Pick - 1.20 - RHP - Chase Burns

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 27m

  Chase Burns Mack's spin -  This prep pitcher already has one of the top fastballs in the draft. He also has a developing impressive slider...

Sports Illustrated
Looking Back at Tim Tebow's Most Memorable Baseball Moments

by: Michael Shapiro Sports Illustrated 34m

Tim Tebow never logged an MLB at-bat, but he registered plenty of memorable baseball moments in his brief career.

CBS Sports

Why these five MLB stars, including Christian Yelich and Pete Alonso, will bounce back in 2021 - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 40m

These five players were not their normal selves in the abbreviated 2020 season

MLB: Mets.com
Stroman confident; prospects impressing

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 46m

NEW YORK -- The most confident man in baseball has returned. Marcus Stroman, who elected not to play in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, says those issues are behind him. He’s no longer concerned about personal matters, or about his contract, having...

Lohud
NY Mets: These pitchers could be used as an opener in 2021

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 1h

Mets manager Luis Rojas says the organization will be open-minded about the possibility of using an opener. Here are some names to watch.

The Score
NL division winners odds: Best bets, sleepers

by: Alex Kolodziej The Score 1h

On Wednesday, we dug into the odds for the 2021 American League divisions, picking one sleeper and best bet from each group.Here, we'll close out the two-part series with the National League races.NL West Team Odds Dodgers -300 Padres +200 Giants +350

