NL division winners odds: Best bets, sleepers
by: Alex Kolodziej — The Score 1h
On Wednesday, we dug into the odds for the 2021 American League divisions, picking one sleeper and best bet from each group.Here, we'll close out the two-part series with the National League races.NL West Team Odds Dodgers -300 Padres +200 Giants +350
Mack's Mock Pick - 1.20 - RHP - Chase Burns
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 18m
Chase Burns Mack's spin - This prep pitcher already has one of the top fastballs in the draft. He also has a developing impressive slider...
Looking Back at Tim Tebow's Most Memorable Baseball Moments
by: Michael Shapiro — Sports Illustrated 24m
Tim Tebow never logged an MLB at-bat, but he registered plenty of memorable baseball moments in his brief career.
Why these five MLB stars, including Christian Yelich and Pete Alonso, will bounce back in 2021 - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 31m
These five players were not their normal selves in the abbreviated 2020 season
Stroman confident; prospects impressing
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 36m
NEW YORK -- The most confident man in baseball has returned. Marcus Stroman, who elected not to play in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, says those issues are behind him. He’s no longer concerned about personal matters, or about his contract, having...
NY Mets: These pitchers could be used as an opener in 2021
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 56m
Mets manager Luis Rojas says the organization will be open-minded about the possibility of using an opener. Here are some names to watch.
Mets Affiliates Release Their 2021 Schedules
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Minors 1h
Minor League Baseball unveiled their 2021 schedules on Thursday, and announced their start dates for each league. Triple-A teams will open their season on April 6, with Double-A, High-A, and Low-A
Mets' Marcus Stroman: 'I'm 5-7 ... there's no room to miss for me' | Newsday
by: N/A — Newsday 1h
Medford-raised Marcus Stroman talks about his mental and physical preparation as he returns to the Mets after opting out of the 2020 season.
