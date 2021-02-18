New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NY Mets: These pitchers could be used as an opener in 2021
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1h
Mets manager Luis Rojas says the organization will be open-minded about the possibility of using an opener. Here are some names to watch.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets' Aaron Loup OK with being used as an opener by Luis Rojas | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 5m
Manager Luis Rojas said this week that the Mets are "open-minded" to using openers instead of traditional starting pitchers for some games. Would veteran lefthanded reliever Aaron Loup be OK in such a
Opinion: Trading J.D. Davis Can Improve Mets’ Farm System
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 7m
Following a long and unpredictable offseason, spring is finally in the air, or at least it is down south. That doesn't mean the New York Mets are finished constructing their current roster for thi
Mack's Mock Pick - 1.20 - RHP - Chase Burns
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 28m
Chase Burns Mack's spin - This prep pitcher already has one of the top fastballs in the draft. He also has a developing impressive slider...
Looking Back at Tim Tebow's Most Memorable Baseball Moments
by: Michael Shapiro — Sports Illustrated 34m
Tim Tebow never logged an MLB at-bat, but he registered plenty of memorable baseball moments in his brief career.
Why these five MLB stars, including Christian Yelich and Pete Alonso, will bounce back in 2021 - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 40m
These five players were not their normal selves in the abbreviated 2020 season
Stroman confident; prospects impressing
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 46m
NEW YORK -- The most confident man in baseball has returned. Marcus Stroman, who elected not to play in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, says those issues are behind him. He’s no longer concerned about personal matters, or about his contract, having...
NL division winners odds: Best bets, sleepers
by: Alex Kolodziej — The Score 1h
On Wednesday, we dug into the odds for the 2021 American League divisions, picking one sleeper and best bet from each group.Here, we'll close out the two-part series with the National League races.NL West Team Odds Dodgers -300 Padres +200 Giants +350
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Aaron Loup open to pitching early and imbibing late (and other Mets notes): https://t.co/96yCW3Q317Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets' Aaron Loup OK with being used as an opener by Luis Rojas | @timbhealey https://t.co/U4QHmkHBZKBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @anthonyjsolis: Forever @STR0 #HDMH https://t.co/BHeOIIj1lCPlayer
-
Today's newsletter is free to all. Inside I talk about Tatís, Tebow, Limbaugh, and doing dumb things during my West Virginia childhood. I also talk about the Mets firing yet another sexual harasser in their midst. This time for, um, reasons. https://t.co/r6pWSJbs5yBlogger / Podcaster
-
💪 @robgsellmanOfficial Team Account
-
Height Doesn’t Measure Heart! #HDMH @HDMHApparel.@STR0 always giving 110%. #HDMH https://t.co/EqAeOl1jqWPlayer
- More Mets Tweets