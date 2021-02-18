New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Rumors: New Mets Contract Expected to Be Worth Around $300M
by: Paul Kasabian — Bleacher Report 1h
The New York Mets are expected to eventually sign newly acquired shortstop Francisco Lindor to a $300 million deal, per Jon Heyman of WFAN Sports Radio and MLB Network (0:38 mark): ...
Jacob deGrom throws his first session with James McCann at spring training | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 53m
See New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throw his first session to James McCann at spring training on Thursday.Subscribe to get the latest from SNY here: http...
Pitching Notes: Paxton, Jays, Thor, McGee, Bass
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Blue Jays were among the teams in on southpaw James Paxton before he agreed to a contract with the …
Analyze This
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 1h
Just in case you thought there was one correct way to successfully integrate analytics into running a baseball team, that's apparently not t...
Mets considering using openers as strategy - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
The use of openers is something the Mets may consider doing in 2021, according to manager Luis Rojas.
Opener life appeals to Mets’ Aaron Loup: ‘Drink a few brews’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
If the Mets want to employ an opener this season, Aaron Loup is willing to volunteer for duty. The veteran left-hander, who arrived this offseason on a one-year deal worth $3 million, has appeared
After sitting out 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns, LI's Marcus Stroman returns to Mets with confidence | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
It happened so early in the offseason — and involved a player already so familiar to the Mets and their fans — that it is easy to forget one of their biggest upgrades: re-adding Marcus Stroman to the
Shane Bieber Tests Positive For COVID-19 As Cleveland Indians Open Camp
by: Jim Ingraham — Forbes 3h
"Very, very mild symptoms," says Antonetti.
MLB Network has ranked Jacob deGrom at No. 3 in their “Top 100 MLB Players Right Now.” #LGM Yes, he’s the BEST pitcher in ⚾️. There’s NO DEBATE.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I am so proud of you. I've seen your passion for the @Mets in everything you created over the years. I saw your pride day in and day out. You are the definition of a diehard Mets fan and you richly deserved being picked up by the Mets. It's a pleasure knowing you. LGM 🍎When I said it was a lifelong dream come true to do artwork for the @mets I wasn't kidding. 28 years between the 2 drawings. #LGM #Grateful #DreamsComeTrue https://t.co/okNnVHgzDGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Days of Vaughn and Gomez and eight other notable Mets of the 2000s. https://t.co/VxxZ9MkGAfBlogger / Podcaster
-
In case you were wondering who the best pitcher in baseball is..... https://t.co/t8FtYS3P8HBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Tennis_NE1: @mnioannou Cleon JonesBlogger / Podcaster
-
Listen to the most recent episode of my podcast: STS Ep. 13: Spring Training Has Arrived!; Glendon Rusch Interview #Mets #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/KEZ6yXiNEPBlogger / Podcaster
