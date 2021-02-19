New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ron Darling on Jacob deGrom | 02/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 58m
Ron Darling breaks down Jacob deGrom's pitching mechanics and explains why he is the best pitcher in the game
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Jacob deGrom Ranks No. 3 on MLB Network’s Top 100
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 24m
MLB Network continued their Top 100 Right Now series on Thursday night unveiling their top ten. Coming in at number three was New York Mets starting pitcher, Jacob deGrom. The third plac
Jacob deGrom throws his first session with James McCann at spring training | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
See New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throw his first session to James McCann at spring training on Thursday.Subscribe to get the latest from SNY here: http...
Francisco Lindor Rumors: New Mets Contract Expected to Be Worth Around $300M
by: Paul Kasabian — Bleacher Report 3h
The New York Mets are expected to eventually sign newly acquired shortstop Francisco Lindor to a $300 million deal, per Jon Heyman of WFAN Sports Radio and MLB Network (0:38 mark): ...
Pitching Notes: Paxton, Jays, Thor, McGee, Bass
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
The Blue Jays were among the teams in on southpaw James Paxton before he agreed to a contract with the …
Analyze This
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 3h
Just in case you thought there was one correct way to successfully integrate analytics into running a baseball team, that's apparently not t...
Mets considering using openers as strategy - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 4h
The use of openers is something the Mets may consider doing in 2021, according to manager Luis Rojas.
Opener life appeals to Mets’ Aaron Loup: ‘Drink a few brews’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
If the Mets want to employ an opener this season, Aaron Loup is willing to volunteer for duty. The veteran left-hander, who arrived this offseason on a one-year deal worth $3 million, has appeared
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @jmvinsd: @MikeSilvaMedia Something that I haven't heard talked about is Lindor's highlight reel. Most of his plays required the 1B to pick his throws out of the dirt. Having a good 1B that can pick cleanly is going to be critical. Something to watch as we go.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Here’s how the Top 100 breaks down by teams in the NL East: @Mets: 7 Braves: 5 Nationals: 4 Phillies: 3 Marlins: 0 #Mets #LGMSeven Mets were ranked in MLB Network’s #Top100RightNow 89. Brandon Nimmo 67. Dominic Smith 66. Pete Alonso 35. Jeff McNeil 34. Michael Conforto 15. Francisco Lindor 3. Jacob deGromBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JZThrashNole: @mnioannou It’s a tie between Jesse Orosco and Roger McDowell.Blogger / Podcaster
-
On BNNY presented by Tri-State @Cadillac, @sal_licata, @Anthony_Recker & @HannahRKeyser discuss their expectations for Marcus Stroman heading into the 2021 season https://t.co/P3z7hzl0PNTV / Radio Network
-
Awesome🎙️ Back goes Chavez, back near the wall, leaping...and HE MADE THE CATCH! He took a home run away from Rolen! Endy Chavez giving us shades of 2006 in the snow 🤣❄️ (via endychavezofficial/IG) https://t.co/spXAzDCFqbTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets