John From Albany - Mets News and Breakfast Links 2/19/2021
John From Albany
Good Morning. Good Morning. Happy Birthday Tim Burke , Alvaro Espinoza , Miguel Batista , and Liam McCall . Ja...
NY Mets ace Jacob deGrom’s Cy Young competitors for 2021
Mason Smoller
The Cy Young Award is an annual award given to the best pitcher in each of the American and National Leagues. It is among the most prestigious awards in al...
Veteran pitcher Oliver Perez signs minor-league deal with Indians
Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Oliver Pérez’s long baseball odyssey spins on. The reliable and crafty reliever agreed Thursday to a minor league deal with the Indians, who invited the left-hander to big
Video: Endy Chavez hilariously recreates 2006 catch in the snow
Larry Brown
Former New York Mets outfielder Endy Chavez recreated his famous 2006 NLCS Game 7 catch in the snow. Here's the video.
Mets Need To Keep Marcus Stroman For Rest Of His Career
metsdaddy
When Marcus Stroman stepped to the microphone to speak with the media for the first time this season, he reminded everyone why the New York Mets need to extend him past this season. This is a great…
Ron Darling on Jacob deGrom | 02/19/2021 | New York Mets
@Mets
Ron Darling breaks down Jacob deGrom's pitching mechanics and explains why he is the best pitcher in the game
Lenny Harris: The All Time MLB Leading Pinch Hitter (1998 / 2000-2001)
noreply@blogger.com (Unknown)
Leonard Anthony Harris was born October 28, 1964 in Miami Florida. Harris was signed out of high school as a fifth round draft pick of th...
Jacob deGrom Ranks No. 3 on MLB Network’s Top 100
Alexis Farinacci
MLB Network continued their Top 100 Right Now series on Thursday night unveiling their top ten. Coming in at number three was New York Mets starting pitcher, Jacob deGrom. The third plac
