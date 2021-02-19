New York Mets
Mets, Taijuan Walker Agree To Deal
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 2m
The Mets have agreed to terms on a contract with free-agent right-hander Taijuan Walker. Read more about the move at MLB Trade Rumors.
Report: Mets agree to deal with Taijuan Walker
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 5m
The New York Mets agreed to a deal with free-agent right-hander Taijuan Walker, sources told SNY's Andy Martino.The deal's terms are unknown.Walker had a bounce-back campaign in 2020 after making four combined starts between 2018-19. The 28-year-old...
New York Mets: Aaron Loup and Other Opener Options
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 10m
“Who wouldn’t want to be the guy to start the game and then get to sit in the clubhouse and drink a few brews on the back end and watch the rest of it, you know?” Aaron Loup's first press conference with the New York Mets already produced the best...
Mets Sign Taijuan Walker
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 15m
According to Andy Martino the Mets have reached a deal to sign Taijuan Walker. The 28 year old righty is coming of a good year with a 2.70 ERA in 11 starts between the Mariners and Blue Jays. The former first round pick owns a career 3.84 ERA over 8...
Expectations for Marcus Stroman going into the 2021 season | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 16m
Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman is back on the mound for the Mets this season after opting out in 2020. On BNNY they discuss their expectations for the 29-year o...
Baseball Players Aren’t Robots
by: James Williams — The Apple 19m
Contrary to popular belief, it’s ok to have a personality.
New York Mets: Three Carlos Carrasco predictions for 2021
by: Elizabeth Muratore — Fansided: Rising Apple 20m
On January 7, 2021, the New York Mets pulled off one of the biggest blockbuster trades in franchise history when they acquired Francisco Lindor and Carlos ...
Reese Kaplan -- The Wilpon History is Dirtier Than Player Deals
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 26m
During the long Wilpon regime it was a given sentiment that fans were not happy with the manner in which they ran their business. They wer...
Tweets
Trout, Soto and A-Rod. Final answer.Coming up next hour on Hot Stove, on @MLBNetwork, I'll join Harold & @StephenNelson to kick around: *Most improved teams *Best trade of the winter *Most important injury comeback And if you tune in at 9:15 ET you can also mull around this #trivia! https://t.co/NBCKTHTlVhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheAppleNYM: new episode of @SimplyAmazinPod with special guest @DeeshaThosar is on the site be sure to follow Deesha for Mets updates if you're not already! #LFGM 🍎 https://t.co/cSIuj3hLxkBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MetsFix: 🍎 Thanks to @martinonyc breaking the Taijuan Walker signing just before we published our morning newsletter, we were able to cover it in time. Learn about the Mets’ new starter who could be a great fit with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. https://t.co/KEPahQUc1FBlogger / Podcaster
-
Their pitching additions to the 40-man roster alone have accounted for a 28% turnover. The #Mets front office has certainly done a great job building depth this offseason.Pitching the Mets have added this offseason to their 40-man roster: Carlos Carrasco Taijuan Walker Joey Lucchesi Jordan Yamamoto Sam McWilliams Aaron Loup Trevor May SRF Yennsy Diaz Stephen Tarpley Jacob BarnesBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DCRonESPN: DCR BEST-OF PODCAST WITH @HDumpty39, @ChrisCanty99 & @RothenbergESPN: The #Nets knock off the #Lakers, ESPN #NBA analyst @LegsESPN stops by, the #Mets add Taijuan Walker to their rotation and how well do Rick and Chris know Dave Rothenberg? LISTEN: https://t.co/daIryNAFVg. https://t.co/ZT1dzlWzdPTV / Radio Network
-
My boy @tai_walker is a Met? Bout time! Dude is gonna have a YEAR! Happy for you man!The Mets have a deal with taijuan Walker, sources tell SNY.TV / Radio Personality
