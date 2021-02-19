New York Mets
Tom Brennan - YOU EVER HEAR OF CESAR PRIETO? PERHAPS METS FANS SHOULD.
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 54m
Cesar Prieto Before I start my article today, news broke that the Mets reached a deal (terms TBD) for righty Taijuan Walker. I look at two t...
Mets news you may have missed: Spring training, contracts, and center fielders
by: Nicholas Kyriacou — Fansided: Rising Apple 6m
Ready for the spring? Let's dive into another week of New York Mets news you may have missed! Leading up to the pitchers and catchers report date on Feb 17...
Mets Finish With Seven Players in MLB Network’s Top 100
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 13m
MLB Network finished off their Top 100 Right Now countdown on Thursday night with the 10 best players on their list. Among them, Mets ace Jacob deGrom, at No.3, right behind Mookie Betts at No. 2
Ranking the top 10 (and beyond) prospects for every National League team
by: Kiley McDaniel, ESPN MLB Insider — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 18m
Which NL teams are loaded with future MLB stars? We rank the top players in every system.
NY Mets sign Taijuan Walker: Here's how the rotation looks following the move
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 22m
The Mets and free-agent right-hander Taijuan Walker agreed to a deal, a source confirmed to The Record and NorthJersey.com on Friday morning.
Report: Mets agree to two-year, $20 million deal with Taijuan Walker
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 25m
Walker had a solid 2020 campaign after appearing in just four games from 2018 to 2019 due to Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old went 4-3 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.163 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 53.1 innings.
Taijuan Walker reportedly to Mets | 02/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 30m
Mark Feinsand joins Hot Stove to discuss Taijuan Walker reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Mets
Mets Sign Taijuan Walker to 2-Year Deal
by: Christopher L — The Apple 37m
The 28-year-old right-hander started 11 games last year in the shortened 2020 season
Mets agree to deal with pitcher Taijuan Walker - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 38m
Walker gives the Mets one of the deepest rotations in the game.
Updated Favorite Mets 23. Vulgar Pete #LGM 24. Anyone who wears 00 in a game including Spring Training (hypothetical) 25. The Big ZeroBlogger / Podcaster
NY Mets sign Taijuan Walker: Here's how the rotation looks following the move https://t.co/j4xUUM5KhaBeat Writer / Columnist
Looks like @JonHeyman's thoughts yesterday have come to fruition in the Mets' rotation. https://t.co/LaqKja0XMvTV / Radio Network
RT @PSLToFlushing: The #Mets rotation and depth now: deGrom Carrasco Stroman Walker Peterson Lucchesi Yamamoto Eickhoff Kilome Reid-Foley Szapucki Díaz Montgomery Oswalt Oh, and some guy named Noah Syndergaard coming back in June. You have to love what they have done with their pitching/depthSuper Fan
He’s the best starting pitcher in the game right now. You cannot change our mind. #Top100RightNowOfficial Team Account
-
Mets fans cant act like we never wanted Bauer now Also, Walker hasnt been healthy in years and never had a season as good as Bauer just had Walker has pitched in only 15 games in the last 3 years.... Let’s be logical, guysSo with taijuan walker now on the team, the mets now have 6 starting pitchers with a lower career ERA than trevor bauer.Super Fan
