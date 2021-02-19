Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

MLB hot stove: Mets sign Taijuan Walker to further bolster rotation - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 47m

Walker had a 2.70 ERA in 11 starts in 2020

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Rising Apple

Mets news you may have missed: Spring training, contracts, and center fielders

by: Nicholas Kyriacou Fansided: Rising Apple 7m

Ready for the spring? Let's dive into another week of New York Mets news you may have missed! Leading up to the pitchers and catchers report date on Feb 17...

Mets Merized
55513725_thumbnail

Mets Finish With Seven Players in MLB Network’s Top 100

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 13m

MLB Network finished off their Top 100 Right Now countdown on Thursday night with the 10 best players on their list. Among them, Mets ace Jacob deGrom, at No.3, right behind Mookie Betts at No. 2

ESPN NY Mets Blog
59289059_thumbnail

Ranking the top 10 (and beyond) prospects for every National League team

by: Kiley McDaniel, ESPN MLB Insider ESPN New York: Mets Blog 18m

Which NL teams are loaded with future MLB stars? We rank the top players in every system.

North Jersey
59289593_thumbnail

NY Mets sign Taijuan Walker: Here's how the rotation looks following the move

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 23m

The Mets and free-agent right-hander Taijuan Walker agreed to a deal, a source confirmed to The Record and NorthJersey.com on Friday morning.

Yardbarker
59289500_thumbnail

Report: Mets agree to two-year, $20 million deal with Taijuan Walker

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 25m

Walker had a solid 2020 campaign after appearing in just four games from 2018 to 2019 due to Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old went 4-3 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.163 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 53.1 innings.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Film Room
59289184_thumbnail

Taijuan Walker reportedly to Mets | 02/19/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 30m

Mark Feinsand joins Hot Stove to discuss Taijuan Walker reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Mets

The Apple

Mets Sign Taijuan Walker to 2-Year Deal

by: Christopher L The Apple 38m

The 28-year-old right-hander started 11 games last year in the shortened 2020 season

Daily News
59289066_thumbnail

Mets agree to deal with pitcher Taijuan Walker - New York Daily News

by: Dennis Young NY Daily News 38m

Walker gives the Mets one of the deepest rotations in the game.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets