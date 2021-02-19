New York Mets
Tigers, Rick Porcello Have Discussed Reunion
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Tigers are reportedly interested in a reunion with veteran right-hander Rick Porcello. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
New York Mets were smart to stay away from Trevor Rosenthal
by: Leen Amin — Fansided: Rising Apple 11m
New York Mets fans have wanted the organization to focus their attention on relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal for several months now. However, Rosenthal will...
New York Mets finally add needed pitcher with Taijuan Walker
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 14m
The New York Mets offseason, as exciting as it had been, was still somewhat viewed as a disappointment. Their inability to land either George Springer or T...
New York Mets sign starting pitcher Taijuan Walker to $20 million contract
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 23m
Right-hander Taijuan Walker agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the New York Mets on Friday.
Opinion: This Mets’ Offseason Hasn’t Been “Wilpon-ian” at All
by: james schapiro — Mets Merized Online 25m
It’s hard to say something that doesn’t mean anything. That sounds like a nugget of philosophical wisdom, or a Taylor Swift lyric, but it’s true. The whole point of language is that it all m
Lunch Time Links 2/19/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 26m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
Ex-Yankees outfielder Johnny Damon arrested for DUI, report says - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 28m
Outfielder Johnny Damon played for the New York Yankees from 2006 to 2009, helping the club win its most recent World Series title.
New York Mets add free agent starter Taijuan Walker
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 43m
The New York Mets made yet another move to bolster their pitching depth, agreeing to terms with right-hander starter Taijuan Walker. The news was reported by Andy Martino of SNY.tv. Right now, the Mets have Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, Carlos...
Taijuan Walker signs $20M, 2-year deal with Mets: reports
by: Ronald Blum — CBC Sports 1h
The New York Mets have reportedly reached a deal with former Blue Jays pitcher Taijuan Walker on a two-year, US $20 million deal. The agreement is subject to a successful physical.
-
I was recently told that #Bluejays C prospect Alejandro Kirk was the most feared hitter in the FSL in 2019 and had elite hand speed with the bat. Anything to get him MLB ABs sounds like a good idea to me.There’s definitely a sentiment within #BlueJays org that Alejandro Kirk is a perfect candidate to caddy for Danny Jansen, playing 60-70 games behind the plate and working with MLB coaching staff on finer points defensively. That eases body/workload concerns, and the bat PLAYS.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Jacob deGrom on all the changes to the Mets: "Looking around at the names in the locker room, it's very exciting. ... We'll hopefully go out there and win a World Series."Blogger / Podcaster
-
New York Mets: Marcus Stroman exudes confidence, as usual https://t.co/omdxTSroEzBlogger / Podcaster
-
"Ultimately, the team goal is to win the World Series. You still set personal goals, and my goal is to win another Cy Young" - Jacob deGromTV / Radio Network
-
Jacob deGrom is like the Benjamin Button of pitchers. Feels younger and stronger the older he gets. “It’s hard to explain,” he said. “But I almost feel better than when I first came in. So I think I can compete at this [elite] level for quite a bit longer.” #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Such an East Coast bias thing to tweet........ 😉TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets