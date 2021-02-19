Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
59292228_thumbnail

Ex-Yankees outfielder Johnny Damon arrested for DUI, report says - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 28m

Outfielder Johnny Damon played for the New York Yankees from 2006 to 2009, helping the club win its most recent World Series title.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Rising Apple

New York Mets were smart to stay away from Trevor Rosenthal

by: Leen Amin Fansided: Rising Apple 11m

New York Mets fans have wanted the organization to focus their attention on relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal for several months now. However, Rosenthal will...

Call To The Pen

New York Mets finally add needed pitcher with Taijuan Walker

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 14m

The New York Mets offseason, as exciting as it had been, was still somewhat viewed as a disappointment. Their inability to land either George Springer or T...

Sportsnaut
59292876_thumbnail

New York Mets sign starting pitcher Taijuan Walker to $20 million contract

by: Field Level Media Sportsnaut 23m

Right-hander Taijuan Walker agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the New York Mets on Friday.

Mets Merized
57508802_thumbnail

Opinion: This Mets’ Offseason Hasn’t Been “Wilpon-ian” at All

by: james schapiro Mets Merized Online 25m

It’s hard to say something that doesn’t mean anything. That sounds like a nugget of philosophical wisdom, or a Taylor Swift lyric, but it’s true. The whole point of language is that it all m

Mack's Mets
58618751_thumbnail

Lunch Time Links 2/19/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 26m

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Empire Sports Media
59292361_thumbnail

New York Mets add free agent starter Taijuan Walker

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 43m

The New York Mets made yet another move to bolster their pitching depth, agreeing to terms with right-hander starter Taijuan Walker. The news was reported by Andy Martino of SNY.tv. Right now, the Mets have Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, Carlos...

cbc.ca
59291801_thumbnail

Taijuan Walker signs $20M, 2-year deal with Mets: reports

by: Ronald Blum CBC Sports 1h

The New York Mets have reportedly reached a deal with former Blue Jays pitcher Taijuan Walker on a two-year, US $20 million deal. The agreement is subject to a successful physical.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Ernest Dove @ernestdove 3m
    I was recently told that #Bluejays C prospect Alejandro Kirk was the most feared hitter in the FSL in 2019 and had elite hand speed with the bat. Anything to get him MLB ABs sounds like a good idea to me.
    Scott Mitchell
    There’s definitely a sentiment within #BlueJays org that Alejandro Kirk is a perfect candidate to caddy for Danny Jansen, playing 60-70 games behind the plate and working with MLB coaching staff on finer points defensively. That eases body/workload concerns, and the bat PLAYS.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 4m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: Jacob deGrom on all the changes to the Mets: "Looking around at the names in the locker room, it's very exciting. ... We'll hopefully go out there and win a World Series."
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Empire Sports Media @EmpireSportsMed 6m
    New York Mets: Marcus Stroman exudes confidence, as usual https://t.co/omdxTSroEz
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 8m
    "Ultimately, the team goal is to win the World Series. You still set personal goals, and my goal is to win another Cy Young" - Jacob deGrom
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    David Lennon @DPLennon 8m
    Jacob deGrom is like the Benjamin Button of pitchers. Feels younger and stronger the older he gets. “It’s hard to explain,” he said. “But I almost feel better than when I first came in. So I think I can compete at this [elite] level for quite a bit longer.” #Mets
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Anthony Recker @Anthony_Recker 8m
    Such an East Coast bias thing to tweet........ 😉
    Jayson Stark
    Guaranteed free-agent $ per division, now that Taijuan Walker has agreed with the #Mets, per Roster Resource: NL East $401.3M AL East $346.65M NL West $249.8M AL Central $180.25M AL West $110.98M NL Central $67.95M Only one team committed zero guaranteed FA $ - the #Rockies
    TV / Radio Personality
  • More Mets Tweets