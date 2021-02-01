New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
DeGrom Talks Desire To Be a Lifetime Met
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1h
Mets ace Jacob deGrom talked to the media for the first time on Friday afternoon from Port St. Lucie. The two-time Cy Young Award winner talked about the Mets busy offseason, Steve Cohen, and his
More Recent New York Mets Articles
DeGrom wants to win 3rd Cy Young, spend whole career with Mets
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 2m
New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom isn't satisfied with the two NL Cy Young trophies on his mantel. The ace told reporters Friday that while winning a championship is a major priority, it's not the only thing on his mind entering the 2021 season.
Mets' Jacob deGrom on World Series, Cy Youngs and opt-out clauses | Newsday
by: N/A — Newsday 8m
Mets ace righthander talks about winning a World Series, setting goals for a third Cy Young Award and his opt-out clause during spring training.
213 Miles rom Shea - Get To Know a 2021 Non-Roster Invitee: Matt Allan
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 10m
Posted on February 15, 2021 by Elliot Teichman Each year at 213 we look through the Non-Roster Invitees to spring training and get t...
Source: Mets Checked In On Shane Greene
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 31m
Following the New York Mets’ signing of free-agent starting pitcher Taijuan Walker on Friday, it is fair to question whether or not the Amazins’ are done adding to their roster.However, a
The Mets Offseason Hasn't Been "Wilpon-ian" at All
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 1h
At Metsmerized, I dive into this weird theory.
Taijuan Walker Good Signing For Mets
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
The New York Mets needed to get just one more starter to make this the truly deep rotation they need. This doesn’t mean deep as in going 1-5 in the rotation, but also the type of depth needed…
Kris Bryant Trade Rumors: Mets' Talks with Cubs 'Do Not Appear to Be Ongoing'
by: Tim Daniels — Bleacher Report 1h
The New York Mets ' trade talks with the Chicago Cubs about third baseman Kris Bryant reportedly didn't advance "past [the] first inning...
New York Mets: Marcus Stroman exudes confidence, as usual
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
New York Mets starter Marcus Stroman showcased his trademark confidence in himself and his abilities in his latest encounter with the press. Far from a bad thing, believing in himself is what has made Stroman a successful starter throughout his...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @JustinCToscano: “When I realized I was on the same team as Jacob deGrom, I thought that was pretty cool,” Joey Lucchesi said. Lucchesi said deGrom was one of the first people to say hi. He said deGrom even said hi first, which surprised Lucchesi.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This would be an honor my bro!Alright time to set my appointments to get my right leg done with all my favorite athletes portraits. Reggie Miller, Charles Woodson, Meb, Conor McGregor, Barry Zito and @STR0 just to name a few 🤘🏼💉Player
-
According to the SI profile by Tom Verducci, Sam McWilliams "was gaining velocity and spin on both his fastball and slider. His four-seamer touched 98 mph [last season]." #Mets #LGM https://t.co/HZXfWyUSXMLuis Rojas mentioned that Mets relief prospect Ryley Gilliam looked good in his first side. Mentioned Sam McWilliams as someone that was throwing hard as well.Blogger / Podcaster
-
How will Fernando Tatis Jr.'s mega extension impact Francisco Lindor's future deal? https://t.co/WzpygPtWLkTV / Radio Network
-
RT @AlbaneseLaura: Steven Matz on the Blue Jays Zoom conference said that while he appreciated his time with the Mets, it's in the past, and he's looking forward to pitching away from the homegrown spotlight. Being in Toronto is "going to make me a better pitcher, so I'm definitely excited."Blogger / Podcaster
-
There is no doubt #Mets will be mixing & matching at 2B, 3B, LF & CF this yr. 2B:McNeil & Villar; 3B: McNeil & Davis; LF: Smith, Nimmo, Almora, Pillar;David; CF:Nimmo, Almora, Pillar&Villar.But would have been easier to just sign Bradley Jr to play CF, Nimmo to LF; McNeil to 2B.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets