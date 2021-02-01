Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
55855834_thumbnail

DeGrom Talks Desire To Be a Lifetime Met

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1h

Mets ace Jacob deGrom talked to the media for the first time on Friday afternoon from Port St. Lucie. The two-time Cy Young Award winner talked about the Mets busy offseason, Steve Cohen, and his

More Recent New York Mets Articles

The Score
59296380_thumbnail

DeGrom wants to win 3rd Cy Young, spend whole career with Mets

by: Jason Wilson The Score 2m

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom isn't satisfied with the two NL Cy Young trophies on his mantel. The ace told reporters Friday that while winning a championship is a major priority, it's not the only thing on his mind entering the 2021 season.

Newsday
59296251_thumbnail

Mets' Jacob deGrom on World Series, Cy Youngs and opt-out clauses | Newsday

by: N/A Newsday 8m

Mets ace righthander talks about winning a World Series, setting goals for a third Cy Young Award and his opt-out clause during spring training.

Mack's Mets
59296172_thumbnail

213 Miles rom Shea - Get To Know a 2021 Non-Roster Invitee: Matt Allan

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 10m

  Posted on   February 15, 2021   by   Elliot Teichman Each year at 213 we look through the Non-Roster Invitees to spring training and get t...

Mets Merized
45143447_thumbnail

Source: Mets Checked In On Shane Greene

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 31m

Following the New York Mets’ signing of free-agent starting pitcher Taijuan Walker on Friday, it is fair to question whether or not the Amazins’ are done adding to their roster.However, a

Shea Bridge Report

The Mets Offseason Hasn't Been "Wilpon-ian" at All

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 1h

At Metsmerized, I dive into this weird theory.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mets Daddy

Taijuan Walker Good Signing For Mets

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

The New York Mets needed to get just one more starter to make this the truly deep rotation they need. This doesn’t mean deep as in going 1-5 in the rotation, but also the type of depth needed…

Bleacher Report
59294190_thumbnail

Kris Bryant Trade Rumors: Mets' Talks with Cubs 'Do Not Appear to Be Ongoing'

by: Tim Daniels Bleacher Report 1h

The New York Mets ' trade talks with the Chicago Cubs about third baseman Kris Bryant reportedly didn't advance "past [the] first inning...

Empire Sports Media
54021317_thumbnail

New York Mets: Marcus Stroman exudes confidence, as usual

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2h

New York Mets starter Marcus Stroman showcased his trademark confidence in himself and his abilities in his latest encounter with the press. Far from a bad thing, believing in himself is what has made Stroman a successful starter throughout his...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 1m
    RT @JustinCToscano: “When I realized I was on the same team as Jacob deGrom, I thought that was pretty cool,” Joey Lucchesi said. Lucchesi said deGrom was one of the first people to say hi. He said deGrom even said hi first, which surprised Lucchesi.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 6m
    This would be an honor my bro!
    Anthony Solis
    Alright time to set my appointments to get my right leg done with all my favorite athletes portraits. Reggie Miller, Charles Woodson, Meb, Conor McGregor, Barry Zito and @STR0 just to name a few 🤘🏼💉
    Player
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 7m
    According to the SI profile by Tom Verducci, Sam McWilliams "was gaining velocity and spin on both his fastball and slider. His four-seamer touched 98 mph [last season]." #Mets #LGM https://t.co/HZXfWyUSXM
    Michael Mayer
    Luis Rojas mentioned that Mets relief prospect Ryley Gilliam looked good in his first side. Mentioned Sam McWilliams as someone that was throwing hard as well.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 10m
    How will Fernando Tatis Jr.'s mega extension impact Francisco Lindor's future deal? https://t.co/WzpygPtWLk
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 10m
    RT @AlbaneseLaura: Steven Matz on the Blue Jays Zoom conference said that while he appreciated his time with the Mets, it's in the past, and he's looking forward to pitching away from the homegrown spotlight. Being in Toronto is "going to make me a better pitcher, so I'm definitely excited."
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Jim Bowden @JimBowdenGM 10m
    There is no doubt #Mets will be mixing & matching at 2B, 3B, LF & CF this yr. 2B:McNeil & Villar; 3B: McNeil & Davis; LF: Smith, Nimmo, Almora, Pillar;David; CF:Nimmo, Almora, Pillar&Villar.But would have been easier to just sign Bradley Jr to play CF, Nimmo to LF; McNeil to 2B.
    TV / Radio Personality
  • More Mets Tweets