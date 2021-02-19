Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
How the Mets rotation looks with Taijuan Walker in it

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Walker should anchor the back end of the rotation

Mets Merized
Luis Rojas Emphasizes Mets’ Roster Depth In Press Conference

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 9m

With spring training under way, the recent talk of the Mets has been the improvement of their roster depth. Nearly half of the entire 40-man roster has been overhauled under Sandy Alderson, and th

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Pitch, Pitch, Pitch

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 21m

The Friday bulletin that the Mets were signing Taijuan Walker brought me back to something Roger Angell wrote forty years ago. We know you now, Chef Walker.

MLB: Mets.com
deGrom a Mets lifer? He likes the idea

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 28m

NEW YORK -- One of the most impactful relationships that Jacob deGrom fostered over his first seven seasons was with David Wright, a likeminded competitor who not only befriended deGrom, but mentored him. Ask Wright, and he’ll call deGrom the most...

Mack's Mets
Mack's Mock Pick - 1.22 - RHP - Gunnar Hoglund

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 31m

  Gunnar Hoglund Mack's spin -  37 strikeouts in 23.1 innings pitched and he's doing all this with limited velocity. Simply put, Hoglund is ...

Amazin' Avenue
Getting to know Taijuan Walker

by: Grace Carbone SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 39m

The Mets’ solution to their rotation equation.

Sports Media 101

Revisiting A Hated Phrase For Taijuan Walker

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 42m

So the Mets added to their starting pitching depth on Friday: The Mets have a deal with taijuan Walker, sources tell SNY. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) February 19, 2021 The first think I noticed about Taijuan Walker was how strange his 2020 was. (Not

The Mets Police
Future former Orioles spring training tryout Matt Harvey issued #32

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

The Dark Knight……will he even make the team?  My guess is….NO. That said, @mediagoon is picking me up and driving me to Modell’s Of Baltimore so I can get one of these!

Daily News
Jacob deGrom happy at camp, wants third Cy Young - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

&quot;I feel almost better than when I first came into the league,” deGrom said Friday.

