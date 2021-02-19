New York Mets
Pitch, Pitch, Pitch
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 22m
The Friday bulletin that the Mets were signing Taijuan Walker brought me back to something Roger Angell wrote forty years ago. We know you now, Chef Walker.
Luis Rojas Emphasizes Mets’ Roster Depth In Press Conference
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 10m
With spring training under way, the recent talk of the Mets has been the improvement of their roster depth. Nearly half of the entire 40-man roster has been overhauled under Sandy Alderson, and th
deGrom a Mets lifer? He likes the idea
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 29m
NEW YORK -- One of the most impactful relationships that Jacob deGrom fostered over his first seven seasons was with David Wright, a likeminded competitor who not only befriended deGrom, but mentored him. Ask Wright, and he’ll call deGrom the most...
Mack's Mock Pick - 1.22 - RHP - Gunnar Hoglund
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 32m
Gunnar Hoglund Mack's spin - 37 strikeouts in 23.1 innings pitched and he's doing all this with limited velocity. Simply put, Hoglund is ...
Getting to know Taijuan Walker
by: Grace Carbone — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 41m
The Mets’ solution to their rotation equation.
Revisiting A Hated Phrase For Taijuan Walker
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 43m
So the Mets added to their starting pitching depth on Friday: The Mets have a deal with taijuan Walker, sources tell SNY. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) February 19, 2021 The first think I noticed about Taijuan Walker was how strange his 2020 was. (Not
Future former Orioles spring training tryout Matt Harvey issued #32
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
The Dark Knight……will he even make the team? My guess is….NO. That said, @mediagoon is picking me up and driving me to Modell’s Of Baltimore so I can get one of these!
Jacob deGrom happy at camp, wants third Cy Young - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
"I feel almost better than when I first came into the league,” deGrom said Friday.
