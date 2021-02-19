New York Mets
Report: Pirates Sign Todd Frazier to Minor-League Deal
by: Wilton Jackson — Sports Illustrated 1h
If Frazier makes the team, he will make $1.5M.
"Looking around at the names in the locker room, it's very exciting" Jacob deGrom is thrilled to get things going with the new and improved Mets https://t.co/WW3x9ZridyTV / Radio Network
“You never know how long you get to play this game. Every time I’m able to put this uniform on I’m thankful for that. I wouldn’t say the window is closing. I’d hope not.” deGrom wants to stay. Story ⤵️ https://t.co/QjtR4FQmVHBeat Writer / Columnist
Nothing but smiles for Spring Training. 😃 @robgsellman | @NoahsyndergaardOfficial Team Account
RT @GabeLacques: @JustinCToscano With Justin Toscano-Anderson coming off the bench.Beat Writer / Columnist
Shannon is beyond deserving of the honor. Anyone who got to know her while she worked with the Mets was the better for it.Anyone who knew Shannon will be thrilled with this: The New York State Baseball Hall of Fame is pleased to announce that Shannon Forde has been chosen for induction into the Class of 2021. Induction will be held on Sunday, Nov 14.Blogger / Podcaster
New number, new city, and new team... But it will always be the same dream. #45 #LFGM #NYC 🔵🟠🤙🏽 @Mets https://t.co/vDXxHYcomIBlogger / Podcaster
