New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Reach A Deal With Taijuan Walker To Bolster The Rotation By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ NY Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 2h
For the past few weeks The Mets have been looking to add to their rotation and with the loss of Seth Lugo to an injury that need became even more pressing. Today […]
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets' Shannon Forde to be inducted into NY State Baseball Hall of Fame | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 28m
Shannon Forde, a pioneer for women in baseball who rose to the title of the Mets’ senior director for public relations, will be inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame on Nov. 14. Forde
Jacob deGrom thinks it would be ‘cool’ to be Met for life
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
Jacob deGrom switched agents this offseason, suggesting he is getting an early jump on another possible contract negotiation. The star right-hander was drafted and developed by the Mets and has won
Signing Taijuan Walker Was a Terrific Move
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 3h
Mets fans received some good news today. Signing a starting pitcher to compete for one of the two bottom-of-the rotation slots really was a...
Report: Pirates Sign Todd Frazier to Minor-League Deal
by: Wilton Jackson — Sports Illustrated 3h
If Frazier makes the team, he will make $1.5M.
The Mets Prioritized Depth Over Big Signings This Off-Season
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 3h
An off-season of high expectations yielded a drastically improved roster, even if Trevor Bauer and George Springer signed elsewhere.
NY Mets must win now with Jacob deGrom still in his prime
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 3h
Jacob deGrom, arguably baseball’s best pitcher, hasn’t pitched in the postseason since 2015.
Reaction Roundup: Mets sign Taijuan Walker
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
The Mets finally rounded out their rotation with a quality arm.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @Jay_HorwitzPR: This evening I received some exciting news about my dear friend, the late Shannon Forde.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Shannon was the heart of the Mets public relations staff. Also happy for Jay, who considered her like a daughter.This evening I received some exciting news about my dear friend, the late Shannon Forde. https://t.co/mKM1VK9mRrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @whutyearisit: bauer would not have lasted five seconds on the mets lmfaoBlogger / Podcaster
-
And then he said......”I’m sorry I chose another team but I’ll donate to your charities!” https://t.co/Kxkje5Uqn2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @KPILLAR4: Only got into the parking lot today for my COVID test but saw the boys waking around and it had me fired up. Been a while since I’ve been this fired up for day 1 of spring training!! @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Alright which one of you jerks wanted him to sign hereBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets