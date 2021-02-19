Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Jacob deGrom thinks it would be ‘cool’ to be Met for life

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

Jacob deGrom switched agents this offseason, suggesting he is getting an early jump on another possible contract negotiation. The star right-hander was drafted and developed by the Mets and has won

Newsday
Mets' Shannon Forde to be inducted into NY State Baseball Hall of Fame | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 28m

Shannon Forde, a pioneer for women in baseball who rose to the title of the Mets’ senior director for public relations, will be inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame on Nov. 14. Forde

The New York Extra
Mets Reach A Deal With Taijuan Walker To Bolster The Rotation By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ NY Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 2h

For the past few weeks The Mets have been looking to add to their rotation and with the loss of Seth Lugo to an injury that need became even more pressing. Today […]

Mike's Mets
Signing Taijuan Walker Was a Terrific Move

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 3h

Mets fans received some good news today. Signing a starting pitcher to compete for one of the two bottom-of-the rotation slots really was a...

Sports Illustrated
Report: Pirates Sign Todd Frazier to Minor-League Deal

by: Wilton Jackson Sports Illustrated 3h

If Frazier makes the team, he will make $1.5M.

The New York Times
The Mets Prioritized Depth Over Big Signings This Off-Season

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 3h

An off-season of high expectations yielded a drastically improved roster, even if Trevor Bauer and George Springer signed elsewhere.

Lohud
NY Mets must win now with Jacob deGrom still in his prime

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 3h

Jacob deGrom, arguably baseball’s best pitcher, hasn’t pitched in the postseason since 2015.

Amazin' Avenue
Reaction Roundup: Mets sign Taijuan Walker

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

The Mets finally rounded out their rotation with a quality arm.

