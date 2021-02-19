Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Ex-Yankee, Met Todd Frazier agrees to minor-league deal with Indians

by: Associated Press New York Post 29m

PITTSBURGH — Infielder Todd Frazier agreed to a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates that includes an invitation to big league spring training. If Frazier is added to the 40-man roster,

Mets’ Luis Rojas: Six-man rotation could be in play

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3m

As the Mets explore possibilities to manage workloads for starting pitchers this season, a six-man rotation could be in play. In discussing his rotation Friday, manager Luis Rojas said team

Taijuan Walker Setting Stage To Be Mets Fan Favorite

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 4h

New York Mets fans really love their players. That goes double for those players who implicitly get it on some level. Those players become fan favorites. It’s not necessarily limited to the D…

Trevor Bauer trolls Noah Syndergaard on Twitter and then pitchers exchange some spicy jabs - CBSSports.com

by: Gabriel Fernandez CBS Sports 4h

Twitter spats on an otherwise quiet night for baseball online

Noah Syndergaard fires up Twitter beef with Trevor Bauer

by: Tom Gatto Sporting News 5h

The pitchers had a sharp back-and-forth on social media over Bauer's decision to sign with the Dodgers after it was reported he was coming to the Mets.

Dale Murray : Late Seventies Mets Reliever (1978-1979)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 5h

Dale Albert Murray was born February 2, 1950 in Cuero, Texas. The six foot four right handed pitcher was drafted by the Montreal Expos in...

Trevor Bauer, Noah Syndergaard get into heated Twitter spat: ‘See you at the bottom’

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 5h

A friendly jab thrown by Noah Syndergaard at Trevor Bauer for how he picked the Dodgers over the Mets in free agency turned into a full on social media spat between the two pitchers. Syndergaard,

Noah Syndergaard Defeats Trevor Bauer

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 5h

Well, we know many things about Noah Syndergaard. He’s an ace level pitcher. He loves mixing it up on social media. He hates the Los Angeles Dodgers. As we head forwards the 2021 season, the …

