New York Mets

BallNine
What Could’ve Been

by: Kevin Czerwinski BallNine 2h

Hard-throwing righty Jamie Cochran set the NY-Penn League record for saves [24] in 1992 and set the minor league record for saves in a season [46] in the South Atlantic League the following year. Then a surgery went the wrong way.

Mack's Mets
John From Albany - Mets News and Breakfast Links 2/20/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 7m

  Good Morning.  Happy Birthday Phil Lombardi , Shane Spencer , and Livan Hernandez . The Mets get Taijuan Walker , ...

New York Post
Mets’ Luis Rojas: Six-man rotation could be in play

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

As the Mets explore possibilities to manage workloads for starting pitchers this season, a six-man rotation could be in play. In discussing his rotation Friday, manager Luis Rojas said team

New York Post
Ex-Yankee, Met Todd Frazier agrees to minor-league deal with Indians

by: Associated Press New York Post 3h

PITTSBURGH — Infielder Todd Frazier agreed to a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates that includes an invitation to big league spring training. If Frazier is added to the 40-man roster,

Mets Daddy

Taijuan Walker Setting Stage To Be Mets Fan Favorite

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 6h

New York Mets fans really love their players. That goes double for those players who implicitly get it on some level. Those players become fan favorites. It’s not necessarily limited to the D…

CBS Sports

Trevor Bauer trolls Noah Syndergaard on Twitter and then pitchers exchange some spicy jabs - CBSSports.com

by: Gabriel Fernandez CBS Sports 7h

Twitter spats on an otherwise quiet night for baseball online

Sporting News
Noah Syndergaard fires up Twitter beef with Trevor Bauer

by: Tom Gatto Sporting News 7h

The pitchers had a sharp back-and-forth on social media over Bauer's decision to sign with the Dodgers after it was reported he was coming to the Mets.

centerfieldmaz
Dale Murray : Late Seventies Mets Reliever (1978-1979)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 7h

Dale Albert Murray was born February 2, 1950 in Cuero, Texas. The six foot four right handed pitcher was drafted by the Montreal Expos in...

