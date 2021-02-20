New York Mets
John From Albany - Mets News and Breakfast Links 2/20/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 7m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Phil Lombardi , Shane Spencer , and Livan Hernandez . The Mets get Taijuan Walker , ...
What Could’ve Been
by: Kevin Czerwinski — BallNine 2h
Hard-throwing righty Jamie Cochran set the NY-Penn League record for saves [24] in 1992 and set the minor league record for saves in a season [46] in the South Atlantic League the following year. Then a surgery went the wrong way.
Mets’ Luis Rojas: Six-man rotation could be in play
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
As the Mets explore possibilities to manage workloads for starting pitchers this season, a six-man rotation could be in play. In discussing his rotation Friday, manager Luis Rojas said team
Ex-Yankee, Met Todd Frazier agrees to minor-league deal with Indians
by: Associated Press — New York Post 3h
PITTSBURGH — Infielder Todd Frazier agreed to a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates that includes an invitation to big league spring training. If Frazier is added to the 40-man roster,
Taijuan Walker Setting Stage To Be Mets Fan Favorite
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6h
New York Mets fans really love their players. That goes double for those players who implicitly get it on some level. Those players become fan favorites. It’s not necessarily limited to the D…
Trevor Bauer trolls Noah Syndergaard on Twitter and then pitchers exchange some spicy jabs - CBSSports.com
by: Gabriel Fernandez — CBS Sports 7h
Twitter spats on an otherwise quiet night for baseball online
Noah Syndergaard fires up Twitter beef with Trevor Bauer
by: Tom Gatto — Sporting News 7h
The pitchers had a sharp back-and-forth on social media over Bauer's decision to sign with the Dodgers after it was reported he was coming to the Mets.
Dale Murray : Late Seventies Mets Reliever (1978-1979)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 7h
Dale Albert Murray was born February 2, 1950 in Cuero, Texas. The six foot four right handed pitcher was drafted by the Montreal Expos in...
