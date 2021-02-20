New York Mets
The Mets’ biggest threats in NL East: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 25m
In professional sports, we generally do not applaud trying. But these are not normal times. So here is a hat-tip to the NL East for making the attempt to, of all things, get better. Or at least
Opinion: Mets Have Quietly Bolstered Rotation Depth
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 9m
It's funny, right? It feels so recent yet so long ago that the Mets could legitimately say they employed one of the most exciting rotations in baseball.At this point, those aspirations are in
Pitching Notes: Mets, deGrom, Nationals, Ross, Twins, Happ, Cardinals, Hudson
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 21m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom likes the idea of spending his entire career with the Mets, per Mike Puma of the …
Jacob deGrom says it would be “cool” to spend the rest of his career with the Mets
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 40m
Nowadays, it’s not easy to find ballplayers who are drafted, developed, and spend their entire careers with just one team. New York Mets’ ace Jacob deGrom has a chance of being one of them, and he recently said that would be something he would...
Pete Alonso & the crack of the bat
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 50m
What exit velocity tells us about future performance
Manager Press Conference
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 56m
Luis Rojas addresses the media from the Mets Spring Training facility.
Mets fans unhappy with how this offseason has gone will never be satisfied
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
Can you believe there are New York Mets fans unhappy with how the offseason has gone? Even after everything they added, there are some members of the Flush...
Noah Syndergaard calls out Trevor Bauer for spurning Mets to sign with Dodgers
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1h
Noah Syndergaard criticized Trevor Bauer for not being able to take a joke.
RT @Deadspin: It took all of a week for Trevor Bauer to get stupid on social media again as Noah Syndergaard lays the hammer down https://t.co/PdaWjc8GFm https://t.co/Dq4vhPtqUVHumor
Featuring 's @williamfleitch talking all things St. Louis and the arrival of Nolan Arenado and The Athletic's @ZackMeisel on Cleveland post-Francisco Lindor https://t.co/tm34HEZELzEffectively Wild Episode 1658: Season Preview Series: Cardinals and Cleveland https://t.co/997FwDYPLhBlogger / Podcaster
Ongoing positive news at Mets camp through today for non roster invites Marcel Renteria, Ryley Gilliam, Matt Allan and newcomer Tom Windle. C Nick Meyer continues to be a solid defensive glove behind the plate for the pitchers at camp.Beat Writer / Columnist
now is as good a time as ever to catch Trevor May’s quick hit on Simply Amazin from last week 🍎 https://t.co/zHJRmMemkhBeat Writer / Columnist
"It's been great...we've already had conversations" Trevor May discusses getting to work with Jeremy Hefner again and a specific training exercise the two use:TV / Radio Network
RT @JohnBranchNYT: I wrote a Times Insider piece on Cornelia Vertenstein, subject of an A1 story last May. She died last week after nearly 80 years of giving piano lessons, including through FaceTime the past year. A quietly extraordinary life. https://t.co/7UsH3GBEWGBeat Writer / Columnist
