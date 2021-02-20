New York Mets
Mets finalize Walker deal; Syndergaard to 60-day IL
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 36m
New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard was moved to the 60-day injured list Saturday, and the team finalized a two-year, $20 million deal with Taijuan Walker.
Steve Cohen on Spring Training | 02/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 55m
Mets owner Steve Cohen discusses the pleasant operations of Spring Training and discusses being able to see the players and coaches on-field
New Mets reliever Trevor May open to any role: ‘Give me the ball’
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 10m
Some relievers prefer to have a defined role coming out of the bullpen. Trevor May is ready for anything. “In terms of role, I’ve been very, very fluid in my mindset,” the Mets’ new relief
Mets make Taijuan Walker signing official, place Noah Syndergaard on 60-day injured list
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 40m
Syndergaard is working his way back from Tommy John and clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Walker.
Mets sign RHP Taijuan Walker to a two-year contract
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
FLUSHING, N.Y., February 20, 2021 – The New York Mets announced today that the team has signed right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker to a two-year contract with a player option for the 2023 season. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Noah...
Luis Rojas Comments On J.D. Davis, Pitching Staff
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 2h
Mets manager Luis Rojas spoke with the media on Saturday, after addressing the media for the first time this spring just a day prior.He spoke about J.D. Davis, who has obviously made strides w
Mets of the 2000s: 80-71
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
Welcome to the third chapter of Faith and Fears historical countdown of the The Top 100 Mets of the 2000s. A full introduction to what were doing is available here. In between?
Mets on pitching depth | 02/20/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses the team's pitching staff, and David Peterson and Trevor May talk about being ready for a full season
