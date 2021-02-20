Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
59328735_thumbnail

New Mets reliever Trevor May open to any role: ‘Give me the ball’

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 54s

Some relievers prefer to have a defined role coming out of the bullpen. Trevor May is ready for anything. “In terms of role, I’ve been very, very fluid in my mindset,” the Mets’ new relief

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Film Room
59327926_thumbnail

Steve Cohen on Spring Training | 02/21/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 46m

Mets owner Steve Cohen discusses the pleasant operations of Spring Training and discusses being able to see the players and coaches on-field

ESPN NY Mets Blog
51880428_thumbnail

Mets finalize Walker deal; Syndergaard to 60-day IL

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 27m

New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard was moved to the 60-day injured list Saturday, and the team finalized a two-year, $20 million deal with Taijuan Walker.

Amazin' Avenue
59328181_thumbnail

Mets make Taijuan Walker signing official, place Noah Syndergaard on 60-day injured list

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 31m

Syndergaard is working his way back from Tommy John and clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Walker.

MLB: Mets.com
58928116_thumbnail

Mets sign RHP Taijuan Walker to a two-year contract

by: N/A MLB: Mets 57m

FLUSHING, N.Y., February 20, 2021 – The New York Mets announced today that the team has signed right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker to a two-year contract with a player option for the 2023 season. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Noah...

Mets Merized
52074304_thumbnail

Luis Rojas Comments On J.D. Davis, Pitching Staff

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 1h

Mets manager Luis Rojas spoke with the media on Saturday, after addressing the media for the first time this spring just a day prior.He spoke about J.D. Davis, who has obviously made strides w

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Faith and Fear in Flushing

Mets of the 2000s: 80-71

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h

Welcome to the third chapter of Faith and Fears historical countdown of the The Top 100 Mets of the 2000s. A full introduction to what were doing is available here. In between?

Film Room
59326475_thumbnail

Mets on pitching depth | 02/20/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses the team's pitching staff, and David Peterson and Trevor May talk about being ready for a full season

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets