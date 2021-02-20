New York Mets
New York Mets, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker agree to two-year deal
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 1h
The New York Mets made their two-year free-agent deal with right-hander Taijuan Walker official on Saturday.
Steve Cohen on Spring Training | 02/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Mets owner Steve Cohen discusses the pleasant operations of Spring Training and discusses being able to see the players and coaches on-field
Peterson mindful of longer season's rigors
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
At the official start of free agency in November, David Peterson ranked second on the Mets’ rotation depth chart behind only Jacob deGrom. In the months that followed, Marcus Stroman accepted a qualifying offer, Carlos Carrasco and Joey Lucchesi...
Steve Cohen Thinks The Mets Will Be Significantly Improved
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 1h
On Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com tweeted excerpts of an interview a Mets' staff member had with new owner, Steve Cohen. Cohen shared his thoughts on topics from how it feels to be at spring
New Mets reliever Trevor May open to any role: ‘Give me the ball’
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 2h
Some relievers prefer to have a defined role coming out of the bullpen. Trevor May is ready for anything. “In terms of role, I’ve been very, very fluid in my mindset,” the Mets’ new relief
Mets finalize Walker deal; Syndergaard to 60-day IL
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2h
New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard was moved to the 60-day injured list Saturday, and the team finalized a two-year, $20 million deal with Taijuan Walker.
Mets make Taijuan Walker signing official, place Noah Syndergaard on 60-day injured list
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Syndergaard is working his way back from Tommy John and clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Walker.
Mets sign RHP Taijuan Walker to a two-year contract
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3h
FLUSHING, N.Y., February 20, 2021 – The New York Mets announced today that the team has signed right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker to a two-year contract with a player option for the 2023 season. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Noah...
