New York Mets

Sportsnaut
New York Mets, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker agree to two-year deal

by: Field Level Media Sportsnaut 1h

The New York Mets made their two-year free-agent deal with right-hander Taijuan Walker official on Saturday.

Film Room
Steve Cohen on Spring Training | 02/21/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Mets owner Steve Cohen discusses the pleasant operations of Spring Training and discusses being able to see the players and coaches on-field

MLB: Mets.com
Peterson mindful of longer season's rigors

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

At the official start of free agency in November, David Peterson ranked second on the Mets’ rotation depth chart behind only Jacob deGrom. In the months that followed, Marcus Stroman accepted a qualifying offer, Carlos Carrasco and Joey Lucchesi...

Mets Merized
Steve Cohen Thinks The Mets Will Be Significantly Improved

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 1h

On Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com tweeted excerpts of an interview a Mets' staff member had with new owner, Steve Cohen. Cohen shared his thoughts on topics from how it feels to be at spring

New York Post
New Mets reliever Trevor May open to any role: ‘Give me the ball’

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 2h

Some relievers prefer to have a defined role coming out of the bullpen. Trevor May is ready for anything. “In terms of role, I’ve been very, very fluid in my mindset,” the Mets’ new relief

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Mets finalize Walker deal; Syndergaard to 60-day IL

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2h

New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard was moved to the 60-day injured list Saturday, and the team finalized a two-year, $20 million deal with Taijuan Walker.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets make Taijuan Walker signing official, place Noah Syndergaard on 60-day injured list

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Syndergaard is working his way back from Tommy John and clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Walker.

MLB: Mets.com
Mets sign RHP Taijuan Walker to a two-year contract

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3h

FLUSHING, N.Y., February 20, 2021 – The New York Mets announced today that the team has signed right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker to a two-year contract with a player option for the 2023 season. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Noah...

