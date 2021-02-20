New York Mets
Kelly Johnson: 2015 NL Champion Mets Utility Player (2015-2016)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 17m
Kelly Andrew Johnson was born February 22nd 1982 in Austin Texas. The six foot one Johnson bats left handed & throws right handed. The al...
Steve Cohen on Spring Training | 02/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
Mets owner Steve Cohen discusses the pleasant operations of Spring Training and discusses being able to see the players and coaches on-field
Dummy Taylor: Former Deaf Mute New York Giants Pioneer (1900-1908)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 16m
Luther Haden Taylor was known in the politically incorrect world of the early 20th century as Dummy Taylor. Taylor was a deaf mute who was ...
Peterson mindful of longer season's rigors
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3h
At the official start of free agency in November, David Peterson ranked second on the Mets’ rotation depth chart behind only Jacob deGrom. In the months that followed, Marcus Stroman accepted a qualifying offer, Carlos Carrasco and Joey Lucchesi...
New York Mets, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker agree to two-year deal
by: Field Level Media — Sportsnaut 3h
The New York Mets made their two-year free-agent deal with right-hander Taijuan Walker official on Saturday.
Steve Cohen Thinks The Mets Will Be Significantly Improved
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 3h
On Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com tweeted excerpts of an interview a Mets' staff member had with new owner, Steve Cohen. Cohen shared his thoughts on topics from how it feels to be at spring
New Mets reliever Trevor May open to any role: ‘Give me the ball’
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 3h
Some relievers prefer to have a defined role coming out of the bullpen. Trevor May is ready for anything. “In terms of role, I’ve been very, very fluid in my mindset,” the Mets’ new relief
Mets finalize Walker deal; Syndergaard to 60-day IL
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4h
New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard was moved to the 60-day injured list Saturday, and the team finalized a two-year, $20 million deal with Taijuan Walker.
Mets make Taijuan Walker signing official, place Noah Syndergaard on 60-day injured list
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
Syndergaard is working his way back from Tommy John and clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Walker.
