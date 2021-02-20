Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
Remembering Mets History: (1973 Pennant Season) Ken Boswell's Pinch Hitting Recap

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 1h

In the 1972-1973 off season, the Mets traded away pitchers Gary Gentry & Danny Frisella to the Atlanta Braves for pitcher George Stone & se...

Film Room
Steve Cohen on Spring Training | 02/21/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 6h

Mets owner Steve Cohen discusses the pleasant operations of Spring Training and discusses being able to see the players and coaches on-field

Lohud
Late Mets employee, Little Ferry native Forde to be inducted into NY State Baseball Hall of Fame

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 48m

Shannon Forde, the late Mets employee and Little Ferry native, will be inducted into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame.

MLB: Mets.com
Peterson mindful of longer season's rigors

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4h

At the official start of free agency in November, David Peterson ranked second on the Mets’ rotation depth chart behind only Jacob deGrom. In the months that followed, Marcus Stroman accepted a qualifying offer, Carlos Carrasco and Joey Lucchesi...

Sportsnaut
New York Mets, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker agree to two-year deal

by: Field Level Media Sportsnaut 4h

The New York Mets made their two-year free-agent deal with right-hander Taijuan Walker official on Saturday.

Mets Merized
Steve Cohen Thinks The Mets Will Be Significantly Improved

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 4h

On Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com tweeted excerpts of an interview a Mets' staff member had with new owner, Steve Cohen. Cohen shared his thoughts on topics from how it feels to be at spring

New York Post
New Mets reliever Trevor May open to any role: ‘Give me the ball’

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 5h

Some relievers prefer to have a defined role coming out of the bullpen. Trevor May is ready for anything. “In terms of role, I’ve been very, very fluid in my mindset,” the Mets’ new relief

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Mets finalize Walker deal; Syndergaard to 60-day IL

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5h

New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard was moved to the 60-day injured list Saturday, and the team finalized a two-year, $20 million deal with Taijuan Walker.

