Arodys Vizcaíno is attempting to return to the mound with the Mets
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 44m
It’s been nearly two years since he last pitched in a game, but he had major league success before his shoulder surgery.
Opinion: Tyler Flowers Could Bolster Mets’ Thin Catching Depth
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 30m
The Mets addressed a big need this winter almost right away, as they sprung into action and gave catcher James McCann a four-year contract.McCann, 30, ranked in the 88th percentile in framing
Pitchers & Catchers Are Here, Bonus Interview With Glendon Rusch
by: Protect Children Radio — Talkin' Mets 42m
Mike Silva talks about the optimism around the start of pitchers and catchers and why the offseason was not a failure. Hear his reaction to members of the media saying the Mets should not extend Francisco Lindor before the season. Bonus Coverage:...
Pumping the brakes on enthusiasm for the Mets’ 40-man roster depth
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1h
Roster churn has always been part of the game; however, it seems like it’s been increasing the past few years. And that’s on an MLB-level. With the Mets, it seems like it’s in overdrive, especially…
Yamamoto and Nido Talk Spring Training
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
Jordan Yamamoto and Tomás Nido discuss their experience at Mets Spring Training camp./Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and su...
Mets: An inside look at the four catchers invited to Spring Training
by: William Wetzel — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The New York Mets, with their roster now mostly settled, descend on Port St. Lucie to kick off the start of Spring Training. After a long, tepid offseason,...
Mack - College Baseball Top 25 Recaps - Week 1
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Top 25 College Baseball Teams {Baseball Coaches Poll - USA Today) 1 Florida (1-1) Fri 2-19 (W: 7-5) & Sat (L: 10-9) 2-20 vs. ...
Premier League of Baseball adds July doubleheaders, starting pitcher bonuses and more!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Yesterday’s announcement of The Premier League Of Baseball was well received! You are encouraged to click that link and learn more about our philosophy and format, but in a nutshell we will play 26 weekend series featuring The 8 Teams People Care...
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: NY METS LOT Piazza Bobblehead, 1986 and 1988 Photo... https://t.co/f4xtAGOztwBlogger / Podcaster
RT @tai_walker: I will be wearing #99 🔥🔥Blogger / Podcaster
-
The #Cubs today agreed to terms with OF Jake Marisnick on a major league contract for 2021 with a mutual option for the 2022 season. OF Phillip Ervin has been designated for assignment. https://t.co/ftsTXCixoIBlogger / Podcaster
Some things are just not meant to beFree Agent
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets New Era Elements Trucker Snapback Hat https://t.co/e6rcOaDgyeBlogger / Podcaster
"He handled the tough pitching, even after pitchers made adjustments on him, so I expect a big bounce-back. There was nothing fluky about what he did his rookie year.” @BobbyValentine, scouts discuss how Pete Alonso can explode in 2021 (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/x6T0Xrxs0GTV / Radio Network
